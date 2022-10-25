Graduate/Junior .Net Developer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Durbanville

ENVIRONMENT:

A provider of cutting-edge IT products & business solutions based in Durbanville seeks a talented & ambitious Graduate/Junior .Net Developer who’s passionate about software development and design. Forming part of a dynamic team where they push the limits of possibility, stretch the creative imagination, and strive to impress their clients. The ideal candidate is someone who can make it their own, take ownership, and do what is necessary to complete designated assignments, someone that is willing to learn, strive for excellence and takes pride in what they do and their delivery. Your tech tools must include C#.Net, SQL Server, HTML5 / CSS3 / JavaScript, TFS / Azure DevOps, must be a SA Citizen, have a valid Driver’s Licence and clean and clear Criminal, Fraud and Credit (ITC) record.

DUTIES:

Programming using C# .NET and MS SQL and working on real world systems and guided by experienced Senior and Intermediate Developers that you will be working alongside.

REQUIREMENTS:

Microsoft .Net C#.

Microsoft SQL Server.

HTML5 / CSS3 / JavaScript.

Microsoft TFS / Azure DevOps.

Must be a South African Citizen.

Must have a valid Driver’s License (Expiry Date required).

No Criminal record.

No Fraud record.

No Bad Debt record.

Is willing to meet in person for the interview (May consider remote interviews, but camera will have to be on.)

To start as soon as possible.

Advantageous –

Agile Development.

Scrum and Kanban methodologies.

Understanding Design Principles, patterns and structures.

