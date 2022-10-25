Intermediate .NET Developer at Reverside – Western Cape Cape Town

Solid experience in Back-end web development, using C#, ASP.NET& MVC4

Solid experience Front-end web development, using HTML5, CSS3, JQuery and other popular JavaScript

libraries

Solid experience in Object Oriented analysis and design

Experience in WCF, Web services

Experience using advantages, SSRS and SSIS will be advantages

At least 5 years SQL development experience at least 3 years’ experience in performance tuning

Prior experience in an investment environment would be preferred

Prior experience in a technical leadership position would be preferred

BPM Workflow

Desired Skills:

C#

ASP.NET

JQuery

BPM

SQL

SSRS

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

