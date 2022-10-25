IT Security Engineer – Gauteng Woodmead

We are looking for an inspired IT Security Engineer to join a highly motivated and energetic team of security specialists to provide professional services (implementation, technical consulting and escalated security support) to customers.

The range of security technologies used by their customers typically includes next generation firewalls, VPN, SDWAN, threat prevention, secure web gateways, CASB, secure e-mail gateways, web proxies/WAF, multi-factor authentication and end point protection.

Specific responsibilities would include:

Implementation of security technologies

Technical delivery of security projects

Technical documentation

Technical consulting

Escalated support to customers (remote or on-site)

Desired experience and qualifications:

5+ years experience with at least 3 years of experience with Fortinet or related security technologies

Tertiary/industry qualifications that include IT systems and networking related courses

Security technology vendor certifications

Knowledge of cloud security technologies an advantage

Other attributes:

Good written and verbal communication skills

Systematic approach

Good problem solving skills

Keen attention to detail

Positive and vibrant

Desired Skills:

Security engineer

fortinet

firewall

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

