Project Manager (Senior) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 25, 2022

  • Responsible for management of moderate to highly complex projects across multiple programs.
  • To implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs.
  • Lead the planning and implementation of projects.
  • Manage multiple complex initiatives that span multiple business areas and cross functional teams.
  • Define the scope of the project, as prioritised by the Exco and/ or the head of the PMO
  • Translate the approved and defined POC and/ or project plan into milestones to execute.
  • Prepare and maintain comprehensive project documentation for all projects with milestone detail around;
  • prioritising project activities and timelines
  • coordinating and allocating resources o managing budgets
  • roles of third parties and vendors
  • Identify project inter dependencies and determine the optimal approach to deliver on the project.
  • Track project deliverables using appropriate tools.
  • Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders.
  • Develop full scale project plans.
  • Provide direction and support to project team.
  • Project evaluations and assessment of outcomes.
  • Manage projects team to deliver on the project objectives.
  • Ensure that business cases, functional specifications and relevant test cases are prepared and signed off by key stakeholders (where applicable).
  • Facilitated projects scoping sessions to assist technical team to translating business requirements into functional end solutions (where applicable).
  • Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities.
  • Track and Deliver projects within agreed objectives, standards, budget and timelines.
  • Manage and motivate project team members to achieve set project objectives.
  • Effectively manage stakehol ions and project plan changes and consequences.
  • Ensured approval of all changes, costs and decisions by project sponsors, owners and senior management.
  • Track and report on all Issues, Risks and Decision that may impact project delivery etc.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Equivalent NQF Level 7 Qualification.
  • Minimum of 6-8+ years’ experience in managing multiple large complex projects.
  • Microsoft EPM, PMBOK/ Prince 2.
  • Solid direct knowledge and experience of project management methodologies.
  • Experience of managing activity across the hole of a project lifecycle inclusive of benefits tracking.
  • Media/Telecoms/Finance industry project management experience preferred.
  • Rest of Africa hands on project experience will be advantageous.
  • Exposure to governance control and risk management.
  • Proven ability to effectively work across teams at all levels.
  • Good financial business case skills 3rd Party Vendor Management preferred.

Technical Competencies

  • Project and Program Management Change
  • Management Reporting and Research Project Management Methodology (e.g. Prince 2 & Agile)
  • Business Process knowledge
  • Report writing/ Database management skills
  • Financial analysis and modeling experience General IT Process knowledge
  • Change management techniques Risk assessment and management.
  • Technical background Knowledge and Experience of SDLC Methodology Intermediate to Advanced knowledge of Microsoft products Project management tool (MS Project) Verbal / Written / Presentation – Communication Skills Data analysis and reporting.

Desired Skills:

  • Project Management
  • Prince 2
  • Agile
  • MS Project
  • SDLC
  • Report Writing
  • Project documentation
  • Financial Analysis
  • Process Mapping
  • Financial Modelling
  • Software Project Management
  • Project resources

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Honours

About The Employer:

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resources, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

Our client based in Johannesburg North is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join their team in a fast-paced working environment.

Preference (Black Females)

12 months contract with a high possibility of conversion to permanent.

Must be fully vaccinated/ willing to vaccinate.

