Project Manager (Senior) – Gauteng Johannesburg

- Responsible for management of moderate to highly complex projects across multiple programs.
- To implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs.
- Lead the planning and implementation of projects.
- Manage multiple complex initiatives that span multiple business areas and cross functional teams.
- Define the scope of the project, as prioritised by the Exco and/ or the head of the PMO
- Translate the approved and defined POC and/ or project plan into milestones to execute.
- Prepare and maintain comprehensive project documentation for all projects with milestone detail around;
- prioritising project activities and timelines
- coordinating and allocating resources o managing budgets
- roles of third parties and vendors
- Identify project inter dependencies and determine the optimal approach to deliver on the project.
- Track project deliverables using appropriate tools.
- Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders.
- Develop full scale project plans.
- Provide direction and support to project team.
- Project evaluations and assessment of outcomes.
- Manage projects team to deliver on the project objectives.
- Ensure that business cases, functional specifications and relevant test cases are prepared and signed off by key stakeholders (where applicable).
- Facilitated projects scoping sessions to assist technical team to translating business requirements into functional end solutions (where applicable).
- Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities.
- Track and Deliver projects within agreed objectives, standards, budget and timelines.
- Manage and motivate project team members to achieve set project objectives.
- Effectively manage stakehol ions and project plan changes and consequences.
- Ensured approval of all changes, costs and decisions by project sponsors, owners and senior management.
- Track and report on all Issues, Risks and Decision that may impact project delivery etc.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Bachelor’s Degree or Equivalent NQF Level 7 Qualification.
- Minimum of 6-8+ years’ experience in managing multiple large complex projects.
- Microsoft EPM, PMBOK/ Prince 2.
- Solid direct knowledge and experience of project management methodologies.
- Experience of managing activity across the hole of a project lifecycle inclusive of benefits tracking.
- Media/Telecoms/Finance industry project management experience preferred.
- Rest of Africa hands on project experience will be advantageous.
- Exposure to governance control and risk management.
- Proven ability to effectively work across teams at all levels.
- Good financial business case skills 3rd Party Vendor Management preferred.
Technical Competencies
- Project and Program Management Change
- Management Reporting and Research Project Management Methodology (e.g. Prince 2 & Agile)
- Business Process knowledge
- Report writing/ Database management skills
- Financial analysis and modeling experience General IT Process knowledge
- Change management techniques Risk assessment and management.
- Technical background Knowledge and Experience of SDLC Methodology Intermediate to Advanced knowledge of Microsoft products Project management tool (MS Project) Verbal / Written / Presentation – Communication Skills Data analysis and reporting.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management
- Prince 2
- Agile
- MS Project
- SDLC
- Report Writing
- Project documentation
- Financial Analysis
- Process Mapping
- Financial Modelling
- Software Project Management
- Project resources
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Honours
About The Employer:
Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resources, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.
Our client based in Johannesburg North is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join their team in a fast-paced working environment.
Preference (Black Females)
12 months contract with a high possibility of conversion to permanent.
Must be fully vaccinated/ willing to vaccinate.