Project Manager (Senior) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Responsible for management of moderate to highly complex projects across multiple programs.

To implement and manage project changes and interventions to achieve project outputs.

Lead the planning and implementation of projects.

Manage multiple complex initiatives that span multiple business areas and cross functional teams.

Define the scope of the project, as prioritised by the Exco and/ or the head of the PMO

Translate the approved and defined POC and/ or project plan into milestones to execute.

Prepare and maintain comprehensive project documentation for all projects with milestone detail around;

prioritising project activities and timelines

coordinating and allocating resources o managing budgets

roles of third parties and vendors

Identify project inter dependencies and determine the optimal approach to deliver on the project.

Track project deliverables using appropriate tools.

Constantly monitor and report on progress of the project to all stakeholders.

Develop full scale project plans.

Provide direction and support to project team.

Project evaluations and assessment of outcomes.

Manage projects team to deliver on the project objectives.

Ensure that business cases, functional specifications and relevant test cases are prepared and signed off by key stakeholders (where applicable).

Facilitated projects scoping sessions to assist technical team to translating business requirements into functional end solutions (where applicable).

Identify resources needed and assign individual responsibilities.

Track and Deliver projects within agreed objectives, standards, budget and timelines.

Manage and motivate project team members to achieve set project objectives.

Effectively manage stakehol ions and project plan changes and consequences.

Ensured approval of all changes, costs and decisions by project sponsors, owners and senior management.

Track and report on all Issues, Risks and Decision that may impact project delivery etc.

Desired Experience & Qualification

Bachelor’s Degree or Equivalent NQF Level 7 Qualification.

Minimum of 6-8+ years’ experience in managing multiple large complex projects.

Microsoft EPM, PMBOK/ Prince 2.

Solid direct knowledge and experience of project management methodologies.

Experience of managing activity across the hole of a project lifecycle inclusive of benefits tracking.

Media/Telecoms/Finance industry project management experience preferred.

Rest of Africa hands on project experience will be advantageous.

Exposure to governance control and risk management.

Proven ability to effectively work across teams at all levels.

Good financial business case skills 3rd Party Vendor Management preferred.

Technical Competencies

Project and Program Management Change

Management Reporting and Research Project Management Methodology (e.g. Prince 2 & Agile)

Business Process knowledge

Report writing/ Database management skills

Financial analysis and modeling experience General IT Process knowledge

Change management techniques Risk assessment and management.

Technical background Knowledge and Experience of SDLC Methodology Intermediate to Advanced knowledge of Microsoft products Project management tool (MS Project) Verbal / Written / Presentation – Communication Skills Data analysis and reporting.

Desired Skills:

Project Management

Prince 2

Agile

MS Project

SDLC

Report Writing

Project documentation

Financial Analysis

Process Mapping

Financial Modelling

Software Project Management

Project resources

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

About The Employer:

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resources, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

Our client based in Johannesburg North is looking for a Senior Project Manager to join their team in a fast-paced working environment.

Preference (Black Females)

12 months contract with a high possibility of conversion to permanent.

Must be fully vaccinated/ willing to vaccinate.

