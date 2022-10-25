Software Tester

Oct 25, 2022

  • Analyse and translate business requirements into test scenarios and test cases
  • Creation and maintenance of test data.
  • Participate in defining test approaches, test plans and test scripts.
  • Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to test engineering and quality control.
  • Contribute to the implementation of improvement initiatives, helping to drive a quality culture.
  • Application of various testing techniques including but not limited to unit, functional, integration and performance testing.
  • Develop and execute automated tests for user interface and back office applications.
  • Analyse test results and prepare test completion reports.

Desired Experience & Qualification

  • Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management
  • Software Tester Certification Experience
  • Minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience in software testing.
  • Understanding of overall automation engineering concepts.
  • Experience in agile development practices.
  • Experience of working in a high-pressure environment and working to tight deadlines.
  • Good understanding of the underlying business processes and systems.
  • Experience in advocate development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and continuous deployment.
  • Experience in working on a number of successful projects in the web and mobile environment.
  • Preferred testing technologies: UFT, Visual Studio Test Professional, SOAPUI, LoadRunner, SQLDeveloper and Selenium.
  • Preferred databases technologies: Oracle, SQL Server, NoSQL variants

Technical Competencies:

  • Customer Oriented
  • Relationship management
  • Risk Management
  • Software Testing and Automation
  • Quality Management
  • Agile Methodology

Desired Skills:

  • Testing Automation
  • Agile Testing
  • Sql Server
  • Oracle Sql
  • Nosql
  • Coded UI
  • SoapUI

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.

Our client based in Johannesburg North is looking for Software Tester to join their team in fast-paced environment.

12 months contract-(Onsite), Vaccination is mandatory

