- Analyse and translate business requirements into test scenarios and test cases
- Creation and maintenance of test data.
- Participate in defining test approaches, test plans and test scripts.
- Adhere to policies, standards and procedures applicable to test engineering and quality control.
- Contribute to the implementation of improvement initiatives, helping to drive a quality culture.
- Application of various testing techniques including but not limited to unit, functional, integration and performance testing.
- Develop and execute automated tests for user interface and back office applications.
- Analyse test results and prepare test completion reports.
Desired Experience & Qualification
- Degree / Diploma in Technology / Information Management
- Software Tester Certification Experience
- Minimum of 4 years’ relevant experience in software testing.
- Understanding of overall automation engineering concepts.
- Experience in agile development practices.
- Experience of working in a high-pressure environment and working to tight deadlines.
- Good understanding of the underlying business processes and systems.
- Experience in advocate development practices like test-driven development, continuous integration and continuous deployment.
- Experience in working on a number of successful projects in the web and mobile environment.
- Preferred testing technologies: UFT, Visual Studio Test Professional, SOAPUI, LoadRunner, SQLDeveloper and Selenium.
- Preferred databases technologies: Oracle, SQL Server, NoSQL variants
Technical Competencies:
- Customer Oriented
- Relationship management
- Risk Management
- Software Testing and Automation
- Quality Management
- Agile Methodology
Desired Skills:
- Testing Automation
- Agile Testing
- Sql Server
- Oracle Sql
- Nosql
- Coded UI
- SoapUI
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Digiterra is a multinational software and consulting group that provides sustainable resource, process or technology solutions to address a wide range of challenges throughout the business to IT continuum.
Our client based in Johannesburg North is looking for Software Tester to join their team in fast-paced environment.
12 months contract-(Onsite), Vaccination is mandatory