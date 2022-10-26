Business Analyst

Oct 26, 2022

Qualifications

  • Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.
  • Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

Experience

  • Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).
  • SAP Master Data experience
  • SAP Pricing experience
  • Exposure to the retail environment
  • Good understanding of Exposure to the retail environmentKnowledge and Skills

Knowledge and Application

  • Research, document and prepare business cases. Review and advise on various business cases which will align with the business strategies of the organisation (including feasibility and business benefits).
  • Actively investigate and recommend opportunities to optimize the business’ offering and add value to our customers through the solutions we provide.
  • Confidently provide solutions and ensure an understanding of scope by business user.
  • Implement feasible techniques to elicit and analyse business problems and translate them into business requirements.
  • Evaluate technical solutions and business processes against business requirements.
  • Facilitate and co-ordinate User Acceptance Testing – extract feedback and learnings and input back into relevant IT solution teams.
  • Analyse and document project risks – recommend risk mitigation strategies.
  • Actively participate in the development of the BA practice within the organisation.
  • Contribute to improving ways of work for the BA community – commit to coaching (others) and being coached (self).
  • Encourages immediate work colleagues to think of themselves as a team.
  • Recognises others’ limitations and offers appropriate support, especially during difficult working periods.
  • Demonstrates an awareness of own strengths and limitations.
  • Keeps own skills and knowledge up to date as needed.
  • Shares skills and relevant knowledge with others and provides guidance on how to complete tasks.
  • Demonstrates a good understanding of the work of other parts of the organisation in direct contact with own area.
  • Good process modelling skills
  • Excellent communication, both written and verbal
  • Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
  • Good business and IT acumen
  • Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
  • Customer focused
  • Analytical thinking
  • Results driven
  • Good planning and time management skills
  • Sales and distribution knowledge (desirable)
  • SAP Purchasing knowledge (desirable)

Desired Skills:

  • SAP Master data
  • SAP pricing
  • SAP purchasing

