IT Learnerships at Geeks4learning – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

About Geeks4Learning
Geeks4Learning is an accredited {IT} training academy with a mission to develop the next generation of top {IT} talent.
Our learnerships offer the right combination of practical and theoretical training to make you job-ready and are aligned with both local and international industry standards. You will learn the latest languages, tools, technologies, and methodologies used by the industry and how to put them into practice.
But success in the workplace is dependent on a lot more than basic know-how. That is why we offer soft skills training too. Our graduates are equipped with a strong understanding of team dynamics, communication training and personal leadership development so that you are ready to add immediate value when absorbed into the workplace.
We are so confident in the quality of our training that we guarantee that you will be able to kick start your {IT} career upon successful completion of the learnership!
These learnerships are targeted toward students at the early stages of their careers.
We offer the following 5 learnerships programs:
- NQF 6: Business Analyst Learnership
- NQF 5: Software Testing Learnership
- NQF 5: Systems Support Learnership
- NQF 5: Full Stack C# Developer Learnership
- NQF 5: Full Stack Java Developer Learnership
Personal Attributes And Skills
- Effective communication skills in verbal and non-verbal English language
- Good work attitude and work ethic
- Diligent and hard-working
- Self-driven and goal-oriented toward your career
- Innovative, critical thinking and problem-solving skills
- Good attention to detail
- Time management and planning skills
- Ability to work independently
- Team-oriented and ability to work well within a team
- Basic computer skills
Education
Grade 12 is essential:
- Maths (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)
- English (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)
- Maths Literacy (Minimum Level 5 – 60% )
- 2nd language (Minimum Level 4 – 50%)
National Diploma or Degree in Information Technology
Specific Requirements
- Not be engaged in post Matric studies or formal employment;
- Be between the ages of 18 and 30 years;
- Passion for {IT} and career-orientated
Recruitment Cycle:
- Apply for learnership program
- Complete the questionnaire and send relevant documents
- Write assessments
- Attend an interview and Geeks4Learning discussion
- Attend a 2-month bootcamp
- Begin your journey to excellence
Disabled individuals are encouraged to apply!
As an equal opportunities company we believe in giving people with disabilities a fair chance to pursue a successful career.
Desired Skills:
- Software Development
- Software Testing
- System Support
- Business Analysis
About The Employer:
