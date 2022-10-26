IT Technician – Eastern Cape East London

A leading Clothing Retailer in East London is requiring an IT Technician, who will plan, drive, assist, manage and deliver assigned IT related Tasks, to join their team in East London. Duties:- Remote and on-site support Installation of POS and systems Maintenance and management of IT systems (telephones, internet, digital media) Manage 3rd Party support calls logged with service providers Manage and maintenance current software (Microsoft OS, Microsoft 365, Pastel Evolution, Third Party Services and Software) Configuration and maintenance of hardware Configure and maintain IT infrastructure Design and implement internal network infrastructure (LAN) Maintenance Regular store visits to carry out maintenance and audits Cable management Manage service providers and their respective services Provide necessary training on IT systems Produce and maintain IT systems training material Housekeeping. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Minimum 3 years’ experience in a similar IT environment A+ and N+ Certificate advantageous MCSE / MCITP Active Directory and Microsoft Server experience VMware and Hyper V experience Valid Driver’s License – Code 8 unendorsed (essential) Computer literate *Willingness to travel extensively. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed]. If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

