Senior Azure Data Engineer (Azure/PowerBI/SQL) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Responsible for Data Modelling, Design and Data Management

Provide database design, development, and implementation support

Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery

Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements.

Defines company data assets and data models for Production on-prem, Azure and Datawarehouse with relevant jobs to populate data models

Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and other technologies.

Build processes supporting data structures, metadata, dependency, and workload management.

Work with stakeholders including the Executive, Product, Data and Design teams to assist with data-related technical issues and support their data infrastructure needs.

Performing root cause analysis on internal and external data and processes to answer specific business questions and identify opportunities for improvement

Responsible for Data Governance decisions

Member of the Data Governance Committees

Assist in developing data modelling standards

Designs data integrations and data quality framework

Assist with data security across multiple environments Assist with data security across multiple environments.

Responsible Reports, Dashboards, and analytics

Assist with designing and optimizing Datawarehouse and ODS environments.

Assist in building and deploying BI reports

Work with data and analytics experts to strive for greater functionality in our data systems

Build analytics tools that utilize the data pipeline to provide actionable insights into customer acquisition, operational efficiency, and other key business performance metrics

Create data tools for analytics and data scientist team members that assist them in building and optimizing our product into an innovative industry leader

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

BEng Software Engineer / BSc Computer Science / Relevant IT Degree (Must have)

Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals (advantage)

TOGAF Certification (advantage)

5-8 years’ Data Engineering Experience:

Advance Data modelling experience

5-year experience with SQL and rational databases and query management

5 years’ Experience with SSIS, SSRS, SSAS

2- 5 years’ Experience with Power BI

2- 5 years’ Experience in data visualization tools (Tableau, Grafana inc)

Experience with big data tools: Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, etc. (Advantage)

Experience with object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, Java, C#. (Advantage)

Experience in Azure Services (Advantage)

