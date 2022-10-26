Senior Azure Data Engineer (Azure/PowerBI/SQL) at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Pretoria Region

Oct 26, 2022

A company based in Menlyn is looking for a Senior Azure Data Engineerto join their team permanently. CV, salary slip & vaccine card to [Email Address Removed]

Closing date for applications – Friday 28th October 2022

Responsible for Data Modelling, Design and Data Management

  • Provide database design, development, and implementation support
  • Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery
  • Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements.
  • Defines company data assets and data models for Production on-prem, Azure and Datawarehouse with relevant jobs to populate data models
  • Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and other technologies.
  • Build processes supporting data structures, metadata, dependency, and workload management.
  • Work with stakeholders including the Executive, Product, Data and Design teams to assist with data-related technical issues and support their data infrastructure needs.
  • Performing root cause analysis on internal and external data and processes to answer specific business questions and identify opportunities for improvement

Responsible for Data Governance decisions

  • Member of the Data Governance Committees
  • Assist in developing data modelling standards
  • Designs data integrations and data quality framework
  • Assist with data security across multiple environments Assist with data security across multiple environments.

Responsible Reports, Dashboards, and analytics

  • Assist with designing and optimizing Datawarehouse and ODS environments.
  • Assist in building and deploying BI reports
  • Work with data and analytics experts to strive for greater functionality in our data systems
  • Build analytics tools that utilize the data pipeline to provide actionable insights into customer acquisition, operational efficiency, and other key business performance metrics
  • Create data tools for analytics and data scientist team members that assist them in building and optimizing our product into an innovative industry leader

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

  • BEng Software Engineer / BSc Computer Science / Relevant IT Degree (Must have)
  • Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals (advantage)
  • TOGAF Certification (advantage)
  • 5-8 years’ Data Engineering Experience:
  • Advance Data modelling experience
  • 5-year experience with SQL and rational databases and query management
  • 5 years’ Experience with SSIS, SSRS, SSAS
  • 2- 5 years’ Experience with Power BI
  • 2- 5 years’ Experience in data visualization tools (Tableau, Grafana inc)
  • Experience with big data tools: Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, etc. (Advantage)
  • Experience with object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, Java, C#. (Advantage)
  • Experience in Azure Services (Advantage)

