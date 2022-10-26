Senior Azure Data Engineer (Azure/PowerBI/SQL) at Mediro ICT

A company based in Menlyn is looking for a Senior Azure Data Engineerto join their team permanently. CV, salary slip & vaccine card to [Email Address Removed]
Closing date for applications – Friday 28th October 2022
Responsible for Data Modelling, Design and Data Management
- Provide database design, development, and implementation support
- Identify, design, and implement internal process improvements: automating manual processes, optimizing data delivery
- Assemble large, complex data sets that meet functional / non-functional business requirements.
- Defines company data assets and data models for Production on-prem, Azure and Datawarehouse with relevant jobs to populate data models
- Build the infrastructure required for optimal extraction, transformation, and loading of data from a wide variety of data sources using SQL and other technologies.
- Build processes supporting data structures, metadata, dependency, and workload management.
- Work with stakeholders including the Executive, Product, Data and Design teams to assist with data-related technical issues and support their data infrastructure needs.
- Performing root cause analysis on internal and external data and processes to answer specific business questions and identify opportunities for improvement
Responsible for Data Governance decisions
- Member of the Data Governance Committees
- Assist in developing data modelling standards
- Designs data integrations and data quality framework
- Assist with data security across multiple environments Assist with data security across multiple environments.
Responsible Reports, Dashboards, and analytics
- Assist with designing and optimizing Datawarehouse and ODS environments.
- Assist in building and deploying BI reports
- Work with data and analytics experts to strive for greater functionality in our data systems
- Build analytics tools that utilize the data pipeline to provide actionable insights into customer acquisition, operational efficiency, and other key business performance metrics
- Create data tools for analytics and data scientist team members that assist them in building and optimizing our product into an innovative industry leader
Minimum Requirements
Formal qualifications:
- BEng Software Engineer / BSc Computer Science / Relevant IT Degree (Must have)
- Microsoft Azure Data Fundamentals (advantage)
- TOGAF Certification (advantage)
- 5-8 years’ Data Engineering Experience:
- Advance Data modelling experience
- 5-year experience with SQL and rational databases and query management
- 5 years’ Experience with SSIS, SSRS, SSAS
- 2- 5 years’ Experience with Power BI
- 2- 5 years’ Experience in data visualization tools (Tableau, Grafana inc)
- Experience with big data tools: Hadoop, Spark, Kafka, etc. (Advantage)
- Experience with object-oriented/object function scripting languages: Python, Java, C#. (Advantage)
- Experience in Azure Services (Advantage)