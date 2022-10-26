Senior Test Analyst

The Role: We are recruiting a X2 Senior Test Analysts to join our team on a 12 Month contract in Cape Town.
Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:
- Grade 12
Preferred Qualification:
- IT Related Qualification
Experience Required:
- 7+ years?? experience
- API Testing experience: Postman and SOAP UI
- Experience in writing and analysing SQL queries
- Testing APIs, microservices
- Experience working with QC/ALM
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment
Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:The Test Analysts will be responsible for:
- All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.
- Creating and maintaining test plans across projects.
- Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements.
- Assisting Junior test analysts in identifying functional scenarios.
- Reviewing and signing off test cases design and execution suits.
- Identifying, maintaining and flag test cases for regression and automation purpose
- Identifying, preparing, and maintaining test data in different test environment.
- Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke, UAT).
- Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs/defects.
- Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks.
- Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros, daily stand-ups, demo, etc.
- Providing estimate of test efforts in every sprint planning meeting.
- Providing progress feedback in daily stand-up meeting.
- Participating in business sign off meeting.
- Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by the QA team.
- Support ways of work initiatives.
- Support knowledge sharing initiatives.
- Conduct test case design reviews and sign off.
- Conduct test case execution review and sign off.
- Assist in resolving QA technical issues.
- Support environment alignment efforts with 3rd party integration team.
- Support and maintain test process improvement initiatives.
- Support and maintain test tools and frameworks.
- Report on test progress to Stakeholders (Exco, PMS, Delivery team.)
- Engage QAs in ways of work discussion (Wow).
- Encourage and apply QA Best practices.
- Assist junior testers in estimating work effort in backlog and planning.