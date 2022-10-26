Senior Test Analyst

The Role: We are recruiting a X2 Senior Test Analysts to join our team on a 12 Month contract in Cape Town.

Skills and Experience: Qualification Required:

Grade 12

Preferred Qualification:

IT Related Qualification

Experience Required:

7+ years?? experience

API Testing experience: Postman and SOAP UI

Experience in writing and analysing SQL queries

Testing APIs, microservices

Experience working with QC/ALM

Comfortable working in an Agile environment

Key Accountabilities: Duties/Responsibilities:The Test Analysts will be responsible for:

All manual testing activities during all phases of the SDLC from analysing business requirements to designing and executing test cases in different environments.

Creating and maintaining test plans across projects.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements.

Assisting Junior test analysts in identifying functional scenarios.

Reviewing and signing off test cases design and execution suits.

Identifying, maintaining and flag test cases for regression and automation purpose

Identifying, preparing, and maintaining test data in different test environment.

Performing manual execution of the functional test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke, UAT).

Making use of defect tracking tools such as JIRA to log, manage, resolve, and report on bugs/defects.

Assisting Junior test analysts with their testing tasks.

Participating in all scrum ceremonies such as backlog grooming, sprint planning, retros, daily stand-ups, demo, etc.

Providing estimate of test efforts in every sprint planning meeting.

Providing progress feedback in daily stand-up meeting.

Participating in business sign off meeting.

Checking the quality and accuracy of all testing executed by the QA team.

Support ways of work initiatives.

Support knowledge sharing initiatives.

Conduct test case design reviews and sign off.

Conduct test case execution review and sign off.

Assist in resolving QA technical issues.

Support environment alignment efforts with 3rd party integration team.

Support and maintain test process improvement initiatives.

Support and maintain test tools and frameworks.

Report on test progress to Stakeholders (Exco, PMS, Delivery team.)

Engage QAs in ways of work discussion (Wow).

Encourage and apply QA Best practices.

Assist junior testers in estimating work effort in backlog and planning.

