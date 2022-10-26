Systems Engineer (Endpoint Management) – Western Cape Brackenfell

Oct 26, 2022

One of the leading giants in the retail space are the hunt for a Systems Engineer with Endpoint Management experience to join their dynamic team of Engineers.

Cape Town and this is a 12 month renewable contract.

The ideal candidate should have:

  • Grade 12
  • 3-5 years Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Infrastructure Engineer
  • 5-10 years Industry Certification: MCSE (Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer): Desktop Infrastructure
  • 3-5 years Industry Certification: Administering and Deploying System Centre Configuration Manager & MDT
  • 3-5 years Industry Certification: Secure, Control and Manage mobile devices using Mobile Device Management / Unified Endpoint Management platforms

ESSENTIAL

  • 5-10 years of Extensive Experience with Microsoft Windows Operating Systems
  • 3-5 years of Experience with Microsoft Active Directory Domain Services
  • 3-5 years of Experience with Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager
  • 3-5 years of Experience with Operating System Deployments (OSD)
  • 3-5 years Proven history of incident response, diagnostic activities, Root Cause Analysis (RCA), Corrective Action Plans, and advanced troubleshooting.
  • 3-5 years of Experience in documenting environment and processes
  • Must have 3-5 years experience in VMWare Workspace One UEM (AirWatch) and Microsoft Intune

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Engineer
  • Microsoft directory
  • Active Directory
  • Endpoint

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

