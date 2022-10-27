DevOps Engineer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer with a minimum of 2 years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer or in a similar Software Engineering role.
- Experience as a DevOps engineer or in a similar software engineering role for at least 2 years
- Deploy updates and fixes, and provide Level 2 technical support
- Excellent Experience with Docker, Kubernetes
- Excellent Experience with Jenkins
- Experience with Test Automation Tools like Cyprus, Selenium and Junit.
Hybrid work model
Location – Centurion
Desired Skills:
- Software Engineering
- Deploy Updates and Fixes
- Jenkins
- Test Automation Tools
- Cyprus
- Selenium and Junit.
- Docker and Kubernetes