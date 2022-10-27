DevOps Engineer – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Oct 27, 2022

We are looking for a DevOps Engineer with a minimum of 2 years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer or in a similar Software Engineering role.

  • Experience as a DevOps engineer or in a similar software engineering role for at least 2 years
  • Deploy updates and fixes, and provide Level 2 technical support
  • Excellent Experience with Docker, Kubernetes
  • Excellent Experience with Jenkins
  • Experience with Test Automation Tools like Cyprus, Selenium and Junit.

Hybrid work model
Location – Centurion

Desired Skills:

  • Software Engineering
  • Deploy Updates and Fixes
  • Jenkins
  • Test Automation Tools
  • Cyprus
  • Selenium and Junit.
  • Docker and Kubernetes

