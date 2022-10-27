Support Technician at Mediro ICT – Northern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

- To have a strong and broad high-level knowledge of the mining systems and mine safety deployed.
- To work with the Area Site Supervisor to ensure the efficient support of mining safety systems onsite.
- To provide site-based system support to the customer.
- To deploy new and upgraded systems at customers’ mine sites.
- To do basic troubleshooting and configuration of system software and computer operating systems.
- To ensure procedures are followed that are required by the client
- Manage with the Area Site Supervisor the Salesforces Support tickets in the region
- Onsite-based representative for customer sites in the Northern Cape region
- Actively work on the support that is required on site to maintain the client’s everyday needs.
- Support and maintain software (Troubleshoot system issues)
- Executete onsite system installation efforts
- Escalation of support issues requiring other stakeholders’ input to resolve issues, specifically the relevant Mining Services or supporting team’s representative
- Regular reporting of current support issues, including updates on status and resolution methods
- Utilizing relationships developed with customers and other contacts to advise the Mining Services Team of potential issues affecting customers as well as other opportunities for Hexagon Mining
- Representing Hexagon Mining in a helpful, professional, and courteous manner at all times
- Maintain, enhance, and adhere to Hexagon documentation and reporting standards, systems, and processes
- Compliance with Hexagon Mining’s Workplace Health and Safety policies and procedures, participation in audits and compliance with instructions given with respect to the health and safety of himself/herself and the safety of others
Minimum Requirements
- Strong prioritizing and time management skills, when instructions have been given by the Site Area Supervisor.
- Experience with the application of technology in a harsh industrial environment.
- Good analytical skills to diagnose problems quickly and excellent customer service skills.
- Experience in customer-orientated environment.
- Knowledge of general network infrastructure and configuration and relevant technical experience.
- Ability to liaise with mining customers in an empathic and technically effective manner.
- Ability to work well within a team as well as on own.