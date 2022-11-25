Java Devops Engineer Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ LWG2162 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Java DevOps Engineer to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025 working hybrid. Candidate able to start Jan / Feb 2023. CV to [Email Address Removed]
- You will work in a self-organized and agile DevOps development team.
- The feature team is responsible for the new and further development of applications for the Workspace domain.
- Together with the DevOps team, you are responsible for the specification, development, deployment, and operation of the software solutions.
- Your main task is the development and operation of microservices and web applications in the cloud.
- To do this, you will work internationally with other developers, architects, product owners, and specialist departments on technical and functional issues.
Minimum Requirements
Formal qualifications:
- University degree in Computer Sciences or related subjects.
- Expertise in utilizing agile development methodologies like Scrum
Role-specific knowledge:
- Experience in object-oriented programming languages,
- Java, web-based scripting languages, (e.g. Angular), relational (Oracle, PostgreSQL), and NoSQL databases and/or mobile app development.
- Knowledge of microservices, cloud technologies, and the software development cycle (CI/CD, test automation, configuration management).
- Experience in agile project teams with changing requirements and framework conditions.
- Experienced with common CI/CD tools (Jenkins, Sonar, etc.) and with the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Bitbucket, Confluence).
- Experience with the development and operations of applications in the cloud (Azure and/or AWS)