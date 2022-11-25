Java Devops Engineer Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ LWG2162 at Mediro ICT – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Nov 25, 2022

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Java DevOps Engineer to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025 working hybrid. Candidate able to start Jan / Feb 2023. CV to [Email Address Removed]

  • You will work in a self-organized and agile DevOps development team.
  • The feature team is responsible for the new and further development of applications for the Workspace domain.
  • Together with the DevOps team, you are responsible for the specification, development, deployment, and operation of the software solutions.
  • Your main task is the development and operation of microservices and web applications in the cloud.
  • To do this, you will work internationally with other developers, architects, product owners, and specialist departments on technical and functional issues.

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

  • University degree in Computer Sciences or related subjects.
  • Expertise in utilizing agile development methodologies like Scrum

Role-specific knowledge:

  • Experience in object-oriented programming languages,
  • Java, web-based scripting languages, (e.g. Angular), relational (Oracle, PostgreSQL), and NoSQL databases and/or mobile app development.
  • Knowledge of microservices, cloud technologies, and the software development cycle (CI/CD, test automation, configuration management).
  • Experience in agile project teams with changing requirements and framework conditions.
  • Experienced with common CI/CD tools (Jenkins, Sonar, etc.) and with the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Bitbucket, Confluence).
  • Experience with the development and operations of applications in the cloud (Azure and/or AWS)

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *