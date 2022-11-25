Java Devops Engineer Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ LWG2162 at Mediro ICT

A company based in Midrand is looking for a Java DevOps Engineer to join their team on a long-term contract until Dec 2025 working hybrid. Candidate able to start Jan / Feb 2023. CV to [Email Address Removed]

You will work in a self-organized and agile DevOps development team.

The feature team is responsible for the new and further development of applications for the Workspace domain.

Together with the DevOps team, you are responsible for the specification, development, deployment, and operation of the software solutions.

Your main task is the development and operation of microservices and web applications in the cloud.

To do this, you will work internationally with other developers, architects, product owners, and specialist departments on technical and functional issues.

Minimum Requirements

Formal qualifications:

University degree in Computer Sciences or related subjects.

Expertise in utilizing agile development methodologies like Scrum

Role-specific knowledge:

Experience in object-oriented programming languages,

Java, web-based scripting languages, (e.g. Angular), relational (Oracle, PostgreSQL), and NoSQL databases and/or mobile app development.

Knowledge of microservices, cloud technologies, and the software development cycle (CI/CD, test automation, configuration management).

Experience in agile project teams with changing requirements and framework conditions.

Experienced with common CI/CD tools (Jenkins, Sonar, etc.) and with the Atlassian tool suite (Jira, Bitbucket, Confluence).

Experience with the development and operations of applications in the cloud (Azure and/or AWS)

