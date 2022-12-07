First Distribution takes home closely-fought Customer Care award

First Distribution has been chosen as the distributor that showed resellers the most care in 2022, walking away with the Channelwise Customer Care Distributor of the Year Award.

The calibre and adaptability of South Africa’s IT distributors was amply demonstrated in this year’s Channelwise Awards, with almost 2 000 resellers casting their votes in the Channelwise Awards.

The Customers Care Distributor award measures distributors on various qualitative criteria: stockholding, communication, value-added services, self-help tools, adaptability, innovation, and going the extra mile.

Where 100 resellers or more cast their votes for a distributor, these scores were averaged to find the Customer Care Distributor of the Year.

“There was intense competition for this award,” says Channelwise editor Mark Davison. “Resellers have made it abundantly clear what they want and need from their distributors, and have been quick to acknowledge when they’ve received it.”

The voting makes it clear that distributors have been agile and pivoted quickly to address industry challenges, with scores for the Customer Care Distributor of the Year coming down to the wire.

First Distribution took the top honours with an average score of 4,5. Syntech Distribution – the winner for the past two years – was snapping at its heels with a 4,4 average. Third place was shared by Mustek and Axiz, both with an average score of 4,3; closely followed by Pinnacle, Rectron and Drive Control, all on 4,2, and Tarsus Distribution with 4,1.