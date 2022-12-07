Pinnacle wins by a nose … scoops Channelwise Distributor of the Year Award

Pinnacle has once again walked away with the Channelwise Distributor of the Year Award, just pipping Axiz to the post with a scant one-tenth of a percent lead.

They were followed by Tarsus Distribution, Mustek and Rectron in one of the most intensely-fought Channelwise Awards ever, with close to 2 000 resellers having cast their votes to choose their favoured distributors.

“Challenges to the local channel in 2022, brought about by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, supply chain issues and a growing skills shortage, have brought out the best in South Africa’s ever-adaptive distributors,” says Channelwise editor Mark Davison.

“Resellers voted in their numbers this year, sending some clear messages to their vendors and distributors about what worked this year, and the changes they would like to see next year.”

Resellers voted for their favourite resellers in a number of categories, as follows:

Infrastructure: Axiz, Pinnacle, First Distribution, Tarsus, Mustek

Networking: Pinnacle/Datanet, Axiz, Mustek, Rectron

Printers and peripherals: Mustek, Tarsus Distribution, Drive Control (all within a single percentage point of one another), followed closely by Rectron and Axiz

End user devices – Pinnacle, Axiz, Tarsus Distribution, Mustek, Rectron

Security – Axiz, Pinnacle/Pinnsec, Tarsus Distribution, First Distribution, Rectron

Components and accessories – Pinnacle, Syntech Distribution, Rectron, Mustek, Axiz