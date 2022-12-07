These are the channel’s favourite vendors

South Africa’sAdd New resellers have once again made their voices heard, voting for their favourite vendors in the 2022 Channelwise Awards.
“Over the years, the Channelwise Awards have tracked the progress of the South African IT industry, reflecting each year how technology and the various players have grown, matured and changed,” says Channelwise editor Mark Davison.
“And, despite a raft of challenges in 2022, the IT industry has risen to the occasion, with resellers continuing to service their customers with the support of vendors and distributors.”
For the Channelwise Awards, reseller partners chose their favourite vendors and distributors in the following categories: Infrastructure, Networking; End User Devices; Printers and Peripherals; Security; and Components and Accessories.
The vendors selected by popular vote in the 2022 awards are as follows:
Infrastructure vendors
Servers: Dell, HPE, Lenovo
IaaS and PaaS: Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Axiz Cloud
Virtualisation: VMware, Microsoft, Nutanix
Hyperconverged infrastructure: VMware, Dell, HPE
Storage subsystems: Dell, HPE, Lenovo
Backup solutions: Veeam, Dell, HPE
Cloud storage: Microsoft, VMware, Veeam
UPS: APC, Mecer, Eaton
Inverters: Mecer, RCT, Apex
Networking vendors
Networking devices: Aruba, Cisco, Dell
SD-WAN: Aruba, VMware, Cisco
Cabling: Molex, Netgear, Zone by Datanet
Edge computing: HPE, Dell, D-Link
Cabinets and racks: APC, Mecer, HPE
Network management: Dell, VMware, Cisco
Printers and peripherals vendors
Laser printer and multi-function devices: HP Inc, Canon, Brother
Inkjet printer and multi-function devices: HP Inc, Canon, Epson
Projectors: Epson, Acer, Dell
ECM and Scanners: HP Inc, Fujitsu, Ricoh
Monitors: Dell, Samsung, HP Inc
End user device vendors
Personal computers: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc
Workstations: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc
Thin clients: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc
Gaming PCs: MSI, Dell (including Alienware), Asus
Notebooks: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc
Gaming notebooks: Dell (including Alienware), Asus, Lenovo Legion
Tablets: Samsung, Lenovo, Apple
Security vendors
Endpoint security: Kaspersky, Microsoft, Sophos
Hardware (appliances): Cisco, Fortinet, SonicWall
Network/cloud security: Fortinet, Check Point, McAfee
Security management: Fortinet, Cisco, SolarWinds
Cameras: Hikvision, Dahua, Axis
Components and accessories vendors
Bags and sleeves: Targus, Port, Kensington
Headphones: Logitech, JBL, Jabra
Keyboard, mouse, joysticks and VR headsets: Logitech, Microsoft, Dell
CPUs and GPUs: Intel, AMD, Nvidia
Graphic cards: Nvidia, MSI, Gigabyte
Memory: Kingston, Crucial, Transcend
Disk drives: Seagate, Kingston, Samsung
Sensors (IoT devices): Xiaomi, Raspberry Pi, Zebra