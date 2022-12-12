Senior Test Analyst (Manual & Automation) contract Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ hybrid (TB) at Mediro ICT

Dec 12, 2022

  • 6 month contract
  • Only South African citizens may apply
  • Hybrid (rotation work between Isando office and remotely)
  • 5 years work experience required as a Test Analyst
  • Candidate must have vaccination certificate
  • Own laptop
  • E-mail CV & vaccination certificate to [Email Address Removed]
  • We are looking for a results-driven software tester to be responsible for designing and running tests on software usability.
  • The software tester will conduct tests, analyze the results, and report observations to the design team.
  • To be successful as a software tester, you should have a working knowledge of software and test design, the capability to run through tests, and the ability to analyze the results.
  • Reviewing software requirements and preparing test scenarios.
  • Executing tests on software usability.
  • Analyzing test results on database impacts, errors or bugs, and usability.
  • Preparing reports on all aspects related to the software testing carried out and reporting to the design team.
  • Interacting with business units/end-users to understand product requirements.
  • Participating in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design, and potential problems.

Minimum Requirements

  • IT Degree/Diploma
  • ISTQB certified (non-negotiable/similar).
  • 5+ years’ testing experience and strong test analysis.
  • 5+ years manual and automation testing experience required.
  • Must be comfortable juggling the complexity and delivery of multiple projects.
  • You will also be involved in analyzing business requirements and technical specifications.
  • The role will involve working with a team of software developers to deliver products on time.
  • Up-to-date knowledge of software test design and testing methodologies.
  • Working knowledge of test techniques and compatibility with various software programs.
  • Working knowledge of programming (C# / Microsoft stack).

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *