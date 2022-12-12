Senior Test Analyst (Manual & Automation) contract Ã¢ú‚¬û€œ hybrid (TB) at Mediro ICT

- 6 month contract
- Only South African citizens may apply
- Hybrid (rotation work between Isando office and remotely)
- 5 years work experience required as a Test Analyst
- Candidate must have vaccination certificate
- Own laptop
- E-mail CV & vaccination certificate to [Email Address Removed]
- We are looking for a results-driven software tester to be responsible for designing and running tests on software usability.
- The software tester will conduct tests, analyze the results, and report observations to the design team.
- To be successful as a software tester, you should have a working knowledge of software and test design, the capability to run through tests, and the ability to analyze the results.
- Reviewing software requirements and preparing test scenarios.
- Executing tests on software usability.
- Analyzing test results on database impacts, errors or bugs, and usability.
- Preparing reports on all aspects related to the software testing carried out and reporting to the design team.
- Interacting with business units/end-users to understand product requirements.
- Participating in design reviews and providing input on requirements, product design, and potential problems.
Minimum Requirements
- IT Degree/Diploma
- ISTQB certified (non-negotiable/similar).
- 5+ years’ testing experience and strong test analysis.
- 5+ years manual and automation testing experience required.
- Must be comfortable juggling the complexity and delivery of multiple projects.
- You will also be involved in analyzing business requirements and technical specifications.
- The role will involve working with a team of software developers to deliver products on time.
- Up-to-date knowledge of software test design and testing methodologies.
- Working knowledge of test techniques and compatibility with various software programs.
- Working knowledge of programming (C# / Microsoft stack).