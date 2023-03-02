Analyst

Our client based within the Telecommunications industry is seeking a Analyst to join their team in Johannesburg.
Role and Responsibilities

  • Ability to comprehend and respond to all customer/dealer queries through multiple mediums to ensure and exceed customer satisfaction.
  • Adherence to quality and compliance guidelines.
  • Ability to recognize tone and mood of customer.
  • Adaptable and customer centric approach to situations to deliver superior service.
  • Recognizes knowledge gaps and researches to respond.
  • Ability to analyse and suggest improvement on existing processes, procedures.
  • Ability to work with minimal support.
  • Continuously improve on key skills, including building rapport, understanding customer needs, handling objections.
  • Address general and specific customer inquiries and complaints.
  • Ability to provide clear and concise information.
  • Use tools and resources to identify custom solutions and anticipate customer needs.
  • Sales oriented
  • Meet and exceed performance goals that include, but are not limited to, customer survey results, sales rates, quality goals, compliance regulations and productivity targets.
  • Customer and service orientation and flexible thinking in solution finding.
  • Extensive reporting abilities. Inbound and outbound contact.
  • Service orientated role.
  • High level of attention to detail.
  • Knowledgeable in Microsoft Excel.
  • Extensive reporting abilities.

Requirements:

  • Minimum 3 years’ experience in a Contact Centre / similar sales and service environment.
  • High command of the English language.
  • Communicating effectively through verbal & written communication.
  • High level of interpersonal skills using tact, patience and courtesy.
  • Ability to work in a high pressured environment.
  • High willingness and ability to learn.
  • Good interpersonal skills, ability to maintain co-operative working relationships with all levels of staff.
  • High level of integrity, professionalism and trustworthiness.
  • Be a team player.
  • Act as a brand ambassador for the company.
  • Personalization/ Empathy in communication.
  • Ability to multi-task across mediums and channels.
  • Matric education.
  • Knowledgeable in Microsoft Office and Windows.

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • Analyst
  • IT
  • Call Centre

