Siliconomy points the way to the future

Kathy Gibson reports – The post-Covid world is a very different place from before the pandemic changed our lives. And in the technology space, these changes are more even pronounced and pervasive.

Dimitri Tserpes, chief technology officer of Mustek, addressing delegates to the distributor’s Tekverse event this morning, points out that humans have a tendency to innovate.

In the IT world, this innovation began in the 1950s with Intel’s development of the commercially-available microprocessor. Since then, the humble computer chip has enabled a wealth of human achievement. “And, as these semiconductors get smaller, everything gets better about them,” Tserpes points out.

“They get cheaper, so we can lower costs. They get faster so we can do more and they’ve reduced power so we consume less. And the more we advance, the more technology we need. You can’t name an industry today that doesn’t use silicon.”

Indeed, semiconductors are deeply embedded in our world: the represent a massive 15% of the global GDP – and are growing at about 2,5-times the rest of GDP.

The silicon economy, or siliconomy, is a term coined by Jeremy Rifkin, and it is very real, Tserpes says. “As our technologies become more central to every aspect of human existence we need to figure out how to make them more resilient and sustainable.”

Artificial intelligence (AI), which has been around for the last four decades at least, has recently become a significant disrupter, Tserpes explains. “This idea that every aspect of human existence in our economy is built on silicon and compute is a source of information – productivity, entertainment, even healthcare – it becomes increasingly essential and In this era where AI is just breaking down doors to further integrate and imbue autonomy and agency into more aspects of our lives.”

He adds that resilience is a major factor in technology and in its value chains. “There are five superpowers that are changing every aspect of how we live and work – each of them amplify and accelerate the others, enabled by the siliconomy.”

* Compute – since the first microprocessor, everything is becoming a computer.

* Connectivity – everyone and everything is becoming connected.

* Infrastructure – with the emergence of cloud we can rapidly build the largest supercomputers that have ever been built. And with edge computing, we have low latency and high bandwidth. This combination of edge and cloud gives us unlimited or infinite infrastructure to build upon.

* Artificial intelligence (AI) – this now dominates every aspect of how we think about computing for the future.

* Sensing – breakthroughs in low cost high resolution sensors at massive scale. converging with advancements and automation processing, inference and software is giving our machines human-like characteristics.

“All of these superpowers is being driven by the siliconomy, , these essential chips that are becoming integrated to every aspect of human existence and that’s part of what we’re about it,” Tserpes says.

He adds that we can expect further advances in silicon this year, along with advanced packaging. “Customers are getting improved performance, power efficiency, more immersive experience breakthroughs and AI capabilities built into the client platform driven by economics, bandwidth and latency driving more of the AI requirements to the edge into the client.”

Edge computing

Tserpes believes that edge computing is going to be a major industry driver in the years to come.

“Infrastructure, natural disasters, supply chain disruptions and more are forcing a rethink of moving the centre out to the edge,” he says. “To complement this thinking silicon is delivering a set of edge software and services, we’ve seen this technology for many years and now and we’re expecting a strong migration to edge-centric development of applications in the future.”

He cites what he calls the three laws of edge computing – the laws of economics the laws of physics and laws of the land that will drive us from cloud native to edge native computers.

The most crucial element is bandwidth, which will drive more to the edge, especially as that gap between compute and storage continue to grow. Latency will demand that more processes happen at the edge, to ensure the response times needed.

Laws and regulations will also play a role in how we consume data, and things like GDPR and PoPIA make it more relevant to do processing at the edge rather than the core – particularly as AI becomes more pervasive. “AI will be the dominant workload of the edge, with thing like vision inferencing being done at the edge.”

Artificial intelligence

AI, and generative AI in particular, is the technology of the moment, Tserpes says. “Everything has become about how do you take advantage of this most powerful tool?

“I believe the next phase of AI will be all about trust. Can I trust the answer. was it legal, was it right as it produced those recommendations? Openness, choice, trust, and scale is at the centre of the strategy to democratise AI.”

He urges reseller partners to be starting these discussion now with customers, talking about how they are viewing AI, and thinking about solutions for data privacy, hybrid AI, on-premise infrastructure, security and trust.

“AI is a wonderful, powerful technology, one of the five superpowers, But technology is neutral: it is neither good or bad. It’s how we choose to shape it for the future. I believe is critical for companies to be striving for responsible AI, shaping it as a force for good.”

Security

As technology moves on, security is evolving too.

“This is the era of zero trust, an architecture of design that says truly trust no-one. Security solutions need to guarantee trust. Not just on the data’s at rest, not just when it’s in flight, but when it’s in use as well.

“So we need multi-factor behavioural detections all of these but every aspect of the infrastructure.”

Tserpes adds that the industry has been making progress, and confidential computing is is now becoming more broadly deployed.

The actual silicon is what’s driving all these developments, Tserpes says. “Users can now enjoy faster processing, and more trusted capabilities as well. “Simply put trust starts with silicon.”

But this trust needs to pervade every process from start to finish, he adds. “Trust is the next thing that we need to be considering for the resilient supply chains of the future.

“The last five decades oil reserves have defined geopolitics. For the next five decades, I think the technology supply chains are going to be more important,” he adds.

“By the end of the decade about a trillion dollars will be invested in making sure another covid does not cause the enormous economic and social impact of the disruption of those supply chains, and we must be ready to go. Nothing should be dependent on a single port, or a single island or an individual location.”

Sustainability

The industry has a responsibility to not only drive all these technologies forward, but to ensure we don’t bankrupt the planet while doing so, Tserpes says.

As we think about our sustainability efforts are we preparing our planet for our children and grandchildren for the future? We have to do it right: it must be good and must make good business sense as well. So we are increasingly asking how we can better manage our carbon footprint.

“As an industry, we must make our products better and better, and measure that performance per unit of energy consumed. Our new benchmarks must be based on power consumed.”

We already have technologies to help with this, such as cold plating and immersion technology, but we need to be accelerating their use, Tserpes adds.

“Global data centre electricity usage in 2021 was 0,9% to 1,3% of global final electricity demand. I shudder to think of 2023 because not only do we have more data centres today but AI centre points. We must be very intentional about the deployment to these technologies.

“Our PCs need to become more power efficient. We need to have full lifecycle capabilities around renewables, materials, lower cost, manufacturing hardware, improvements of recyclable capabilities – building the future that we would want.”

Into the future

“The world needs more of what we do,” Tserpes adds. “We need to innovate more rapidly. As the stewards of Moore’s law, we will not rest. Our commitment is that we’re going to continue to drive exceptional engineering in our products and our software and in our platforms and services. We want to create a trusted environment and, together, build the future that we want to hand to our children and grandchildren.

“The siliconomy is not a utopian vision, but a realistic possibility that is already unfolding in many parts of the world. The siliconomy is not inevitable, but a choice that depends on how we use the technologies at our disposal. The siliconomy is not a threat, but an opportunity to create a more sustainable, inclusive and democratic society.”

Tserpes concludes by paying tribute to Mustek chairman, CEO and founder David Kan. “He created an organisation based on honesty, efficiency and trust. We are a uniquely South African PC Manufacturer due to his vision. It’s our honour to continue his legacy.”