The votes are in … these are SA’s top IT vendors

South African IT resellers have cast their votes and selected their favourite vendors in the 2023 Channelwise Awards.

Resellers cast their votes online in the Channelwise Awards survey, with about 2 200 taking the opportunity to make their voices heard.

The results are as follows:

Physical Data Centre Infrastructure

Servers: Dell, HPE, Lenovo

Storage: Dell, HPE, Lenovo

Backup: Veeam, Dell, Seagate

Racks and cabinets: APC, HPE and Lenovo

Data centre infrastructure management: Microsoft System Centre, Lenovo XClarity, Patch Manager

Virtual Infrastructure

Servers: Microsoft Azure, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud

Storage: Microsoft Azure, VMware, Veeam

Software as a service: Microsoft 365, Adobe, Google Workspace

End User Devices

Personal computers: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc

Workstations: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc

Thin clients: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc

Notebooks: Dell, Lenovo, HP Inc

Gaming PCs: Alienware/Dell, ASUS, MSI

Gaming notebooks: Alienware/Dell, ASUS, Legion/Lenovo

Tablets: Samsung, Apple, Lenovo

Components and Accessories

Headphones: Logitech, JBL, Jabra

Keyboard, mouse, joystick, VR headphones: Logitech, Redragon, Dell

CPU and GPU: Intel, Nvidia, AMD

Memory: Crucial, Kingston, Transcend

Disk drive: Crucial, Samsung, Seagate, Kingston

Webcams: Logitech, Microsoft, WINX

Cameras/surveillance: HikVision, Dahua, Xiaomi

Bags and sleeves: Targus, Dell, Port

Printers and Peripherals

Laser printers and MFPS: HP, Brother, Canon

Inkjet printers and MFPs: HP, Brother, Canon

Projectors: Epson, Acer, Dell

Monitors: Dell, Samsung, LG

Scanners: Canon, Epson, HP Inc

Connectivity

Switches: TP-Link, Ubiquiti, Cisco, Microtik, D-Link

Routers: Microtik, Ubiquiti, D-Link, Huawei

WiFi: Ubiquiti, TP-Link

Structured cabling: Molex, Nvidia Networking, Zone by Datanet

Mobile data – Vodacom, MTN, Telkom

Sustainability/power solutions

Inverters: Mecer, SunSynk, RCT

Solar panels: Gizzu, Canadian Solar, JA Solar

UPSs: Gizzu, Mecer, APC, Ecoflow, RCT, Eaton

All-in-one power solutions: Gizzu, Ecoflow, Mecer

Generators: Gizzu, Ryobi, Bosch, Ecoflow

Batteries: Gizzu Dyness

Software and services

Automation (including RPA): Docuware, HubSpot, Blue Prism

Virtualisation: VMware, Microsoft Hyper-V, Veeam

Data management: Microsoft SQL Server, IBM DB2

Enterprise resource planning (ERP): Sage, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP

Customer relationship management (CRM): Microsoft CRM, Sage, Salesforce, SAP

Accounting: Sage, Quickbooks

Payroll: Sage, Quickbooks

Security

End-point security: Kaspersky, Fortinet, BitDefender, ESET

Network security: Fortinet, VMware, Cisco

Cloud security: Microsoft, Fortinet

Mobile security: Kaspersky, BitDefender, Fortinet, ESET, Sophos

IoT security: HikVision, Cisco, Axis, Xiaomi

Application security: Mimecast, Trend Micro

Managed security: Fortinet, Cisco, Sophos, SolarWinds