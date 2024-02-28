Formula E accelerates the electric vehicle transition

The popular motorsport championship is helping to develop the next generation of electric vehicles, writes Langa Dube, regional director at TCS South Africa & Rest of Africa.

Much of the technology that goes into electric racing cars today will become part of consumer EVs tomorrow.

The era of the electric vehicle is upon us. Almost all of the world’s leading economies have committed to phasing out legacy internal-combustion engine vehicles within finite timelines, and transitioning to EVs and other low-emission vehicles.

Helping to drive this transition is the ABB Formula E World Championship. Described as “the future of motorsport”, the Formula E championship features high-performance EV racing cars competing in major cities around the world.

The championship has been Net Zero since its inception, and the vehicles – and their teams of designers, support crews and technology partners – is paving the way for the road cars of tomorrow, as a competitive platform to test and develop electric technology.

The current Formula E consists of 13 stops in 11 global cities, including London, Berlin, Beijing, Sao Paolo and Monaco. The inaugural Cape Town ePrix formed part of the 2022/23 championship, where it was voted the most popular on the tour, and brought in R1-billion in revenue for the Mother City.

The popular race does not form part of this year’s championship, but there are plans to include it in 2024/25. Staying involved in Formula E gives South Africa a stake in electric vehicle evolution, which is already part of the country’s national automotive strategy. EV manufacturing was also mentioned by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa in his recent State of the Nation address.

The National Association of Automotive Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) has set a target for new-energy vehicles (NEVs) to account for 20% of SA’s new-vehicle market by 2025 and to reach 40% by 2030.

There is now broad global agreement on the climate and sustainability benefits of electric vehicles – especially when EV growth coincides with the green transition to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydrogen power. However, it is equally critical to develop the software and technology to support this transition.

The motorsports space offers a brilliant testbed to refine and test these new innovations.

Formula E Season 10 kicked off in January, with Nick Cassidy from the Jaguar TCS Racing Team becoming the only driver to win podium in all the races so far. Such an achievement requires not just driver skills, but also technological prowess behind the scenes, thanks to Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the team’s title and technical sponsor.

TCS, as a global technology services and consulting company, has been instrumental in providing the advanced technological infrastructure that sets Jaguar TCS Racing team apart in the highly competitive Formula E landscape. TCS has implemented top-edge fail-proof cloud solutions, where data and decision systems operate seamlessly.

The utilisation of TCS digital twin technology – a virtual representation of real-world race-track conditions – boosts performance, and allows drivers like Nick Cassidy and Mitch Evans to digitally test every track before hitting the actual circuit.

Since Formula E car designs are locked in for two seasons at a time, the biggest competitive opportunity for Jaguar engineers to tweak technology is in their software.

When teams travel the circuit, they don’t get the chance to practise whenever they want. The simulator allows the Jaguar TCS Racing Team to conduct tests that are close to reality, as it replicates all kinds of scenarios – from the ambient temperature to the type of asphalt.

The Formula E “racetrack to road” philosophy is driving clean, sustainable mobility forward, through rapid evolution of EV capabilities on the track. For example, the battery power of the GEN3 is now set to reach 400kW, compared to the Gen1’S 200kW in 2014/15.

Regeneration capabilities have reached 600kW from 150kW, and in 2023, Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz became the fastest man in Formula E, with a 279km/h lap in Cape Town.

Improvements derived from its nine seasons in Formula E have also helped Jaguar with the development of its all-electric range of vehicles. Learnings Jaguar has derived from the racetrack include fast-charging systems, and the above-mentioned regenerative braking, which converts the kinetic energy from braking into power to charge the battery.

That development relationship will continue, with Formula E poised for continued growth, and numerous leading manufacturers committed to the format as a proving ground for the ongoing integration of sustainable EV technology – and the data insights that optimise it.

Formula E has also helped to raise awareness of sustainability and alternative energy solutions within the motoring space, and made it clear that sustainable, electricity-powered motoring is also the domain of high-performance excitement and spectacular entertainment.

The sport, with its rich partnerships between motor manufacturers and strategic technology providers, exemplifies the future of mobility. The next wave of electric vehicle development – and the connected experience that defines it – will be powered by cloud, software development and data analytics.