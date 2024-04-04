April 10th is when Redmi Note 13 Series changes the smartphone game

The Redmi Note 13 Series arrives in South Africa soon. Prepare for the day with key features and specials from Vodacom.

Forget your birthday or Christmas, the real big day in 2024 is 10th April because that’s when Xiaomi releases the Redmi Note 13 Series in South Africa.

It is lucky number 13 in 2024 as Redmi Note has taken its years of experience with the Note Series to produce its best offering to date that punches above its weight class to give you the best phones without breaking the bank.

This new trio of phones is the Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G which all come in the suave but stealth Midnight Black colourway. Want more colour in your life? Check out Ice Blue for the Redmi Note 13, Forest Green for the Redmi Note 13 Pro, and Moonlight White for the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

While it’s a difficult choice to decide just which phone to pick up – and which colour to choose – it’s super simple to get up and running once you have your new phone in hand. This is because Redmi Note 13 Series has packed with everything you need to get going including powerful fast chargers. Yes as other companies remove these from the box Redmi Note 13 Series not only includes the charger you need but also ensures that it’s as fast as possible.

All three phones have a huge 5 000 mAh battery to get you through a day or more of work and play and, when it comes time to charge, get filled up faster with a 33W (Redmi Note 13), 67W (Redmi Note 13 Pro) or the absolutely beastly 120W (Redmi Note 13 Pro+) chargers. With loadshedding proving to be just as much of a staple in everyday life in 2024, as it was in previous years, having these fast charging options has become more of a necessity than ever before.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro can charge up to 100 percent in just 45 minutes and the Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus+ 5G cuts that down to an astounding 19 minutes. These are perfect for grabbing those crucial charges right before the next loadshedding stage kicks in.

Loadshedding or not you can enjoy the incredibly high refresh rate of 120Hz on these devices which is double the standard 60Hz of many screens. This makes gaming play out even smoother and even makes little things like navigating the UI feel that much better. Redmi Note 13 Series has really focused on screen maximisation for this release by using the unparalleled colour accuracy and depth of AMOLED technology along with the first curved screen on the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G.

Let’s spend a little more time with the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G as it is the next gen of the Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G, Stuff magazine Mid-Range phone of 2023 award winner. Fearlessly head out for a content creation blitz with this phone’s IP68 dust and water resistance to catch the best pictures and videos thanks to the triple lens camera.

This array is headed up by a main 200MP shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide and a 2MP macro camera. For perfect selfies look no further than the 16MP front-facing camera and, no matter how many shots you take with the front or back cameras, you will struggle to fill the huge 12G+512GB of onboard storage. Paired with 12GB of RAM and the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7200-Ultra, this really is a powerful machine.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is no slouch either, also sporting a 200MP main camera with an 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro, on top of the 16MP front camera. The Redmi Note 13 isn’t left behind either thanks to its 108MP+8MP+2MP back camera array and 16MP front camera.

To see more about what each of the Redmi Note 13 Series tune in soon for a new article looking at early reviews and unboxings of these devices.

Killer deals and bundles from Vodacom

Don’t want to buy your Redmi Note 13 Series outright? Don’t stress as Vodacom has worked with Xiaomi to offer the best value contracts on these new chart topping devices.

Pick up the Redmi Note 13 for only R329 per month, the Redmi Note 13 Pro for only R429 per month or the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G for only R699 per month. All three of these contracts are over a 36-month period, but you will need to move fast to snag one for yourself, but they are unlikely to last that long as stock is limited.

No matter which Redmi Note 13 Series phone you pick up, make sure to enhance your contract from only R9 extra per month to include a smart wearable, or R29 extra per month for a smart appliance or Robot Vacuum. The Redmi Note 13 Series is just one aspect of a modern smart home and this extra R9 per month unlocks another key piece of the puzzle. For more details please visit https://www.vodacom.co.za/shopping/search-products/xiaomi. Ts&Cs apply.