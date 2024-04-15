Obituary: Stephan Nel

Stephan Nel, founder and CEO of the OmniDigital group of companies, has died.

Nel had been ill for some months, and succumbed late on Wednesday night (10 April) after a lengthy stay in hospital.

A lifelong entrepreneur, Nel started his career in the IT industry operating out of the garage of his home in Potchefstroom, then opening a computer shop.

He later joined Sahara Computers, which he led as MD during its heyday as an IT distributor and then steered through its ultimate demise.

He soon bounced back by founding the distributor OmniDigital in 2016, which partners with a number of leading vendors including Lenovo, WD, HikVision, ASUS, HP, SANDisk, Pantum, Canon, Logitech, Acer and D-Link.

The group also includes OmniTechnical for servicing and repairs, OmniOne and OmniTel for airtime sales.

Nel was born in Potchefstroom in February 1977. He is survived by his wife Belinda and son Stephan.