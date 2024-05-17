Syntech product roadshow coming to Durban on 21 May

Syntech Distribution is hosting its inaugural product roadshow in uMhlanga on Tuesday 21 May 2024.

Are you a reseller that isn’t registered with Syntech yet? Then this event is an absolute must for your business!

Join us to discover top-tier, curated technology solutions with proven quality, competitive margins, industry-leading localised support, and consumer demand. You’ll also get access to our innovative reseller tools that’ll help you deliver even more value for your customers.

Whether you’re a traditional ICT channel reseller, independent brick-and-mortar store, ecommerce drop shipping platform, ISP, or VAR – there’s something for everyone! You don’t want to miss out on this opportunity to get your hands on exciting tech products, learn what makes us unique, and meet our team.

We’re sending you all our execs, product managers, sales managers, and one character from our marketing department. Bring your key decision-makers (and don’t forget your resident gadget lovers, technophiles, nerds, enthusiasts, and early adopters).

Here are the details:

* The Oyster Box Hotel, 2 Lighthouse Road, uMhlanga, KwaZulu-Natal, 4319

* Business owners, buyers, store managers, leadership teams, et cetera

* Innovative retail solutions, SITA-approved products, innovative reseller tools, seamless logistics, and much more

* Brands like Xiaomi, Gizzu, PCBuilder, WINX, AMD, MSI, Crucial, Port, Romoss, LG, Giada, and Redragon (just to name a few)

* Official launch of Minisforum mini-PC range in South Africa

So, what are you waiting for? Hit this RSVP link and secure your spot now!