Thauronix gears up for SA’s changing cybersecurity landscape

Thauronix has become the latest South African company to join the Thales Accelerate Partner Network, enabling local organisations to access world-class technologies that safeguard digital assets and ensure secure access across complex IT environments.

Thales IAM solutions are renowned for their robust security architecture, scalability, and compliance with global standards. Through this partnership, Thauronix will offer a comprehensive suite of IAM products including identity verification, access management, authentication, and data protection services tailored to meet the evolving needs of South African enterprises.

“We are proud to announce our partnership with Thales IAM – a global leader in identity and access management,” says Brett Myroff, spokesperson for Thauronix. “This collaboration marks a significant milestone for the company as we bring world-class cybersecurity solutions to South Africa.

“Together, we aim to empower organisations with cutting-edge technologies that ensure secure digital transformation and resilience in an increasingly complex threat landscape,” Myroff adds.

“We’re delighted to welcome Thauronix to the Thales Accelerate Partner Network,” says Dr Kamel Heus, vice-president IAM, EMEA – Digital Identity & Security at Thales. “This partnership reinforces our commitment to supporting local markets with trusted, best-in-class IAM solutions. Thauronix’s deep understanding of the South African cybersecurity landscape makes them an ideal partner to help enterprises strengthen digital trust, simplify access, and meet evolving regulatory requirements.”