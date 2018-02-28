Hisense presents latest smartphones

At MEC 2018, HiSense presented its latest smartphones: the H11 PRO, A2 PRO, H11, H11 Lite and Rock Lite models.

All of them are defined by their high-quality design and have made great advances in battery life and the quality of both front and rear cameras.

The Infinity H11 PRO has a 3D lens and its identifying feature is its ability to capture perfect pictures from all angles. With dimensions of 158.2 x 74.95 x 7.5mm, it has a 12MP + 8MP Sony IMX486 rear camera with dual color flash; and 20MP front camera with flash.

As for the A2 PRO, it stands out for its colour, its attractiveness, and for being the best device for reading. It has a fingerprint recognition sensor on the side and 4GB + 64GB of memory, as well as a MicroSD of up to 128GB.

The new HiSense Infinity H11 is equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 Octa-Core CPU, which is able to load applications much quicker. And the integrated Adreno 505 CPU allows for amazing photos, even when it has low battery. It has fingerprint recognition and a battery of 2,400 MAH.

With great visuals, the Infinity H11 Lite makes for the best user experience. It has a memory of 16GB ROM + 2GB RAM, a 13 MPX rear camera, 8 MPX front camera and a battery of 3,400 MAH. Finally, the Rock Lite stands out for its range of colours and a long battery life.