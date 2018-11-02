IoT, data sharing drive intelligent enterprises
More companies than ever before can now claim to be intelligent enterprises - but this number is still just 10% of organisations. This is one of the findings in Zebra Technologies' second annual "Intelligent Enterprise Index", a global survey that measures where...
How long-necked dinosaurs became giants
New research by scientists at the University of Cape Town (UCT) has discovered a new pattern of growth in dinosaurs. Some of the iconic Mesozoic long-necked dinosaurs (officially known as the derived sauropodomorphs or sauropods) reached about 36m in length and...
All the details for Comic Con Africa 2019
The second edition of Comic Con Africa will take place from 21 to 24 September 2019, at Gallagher Convention Centre in Midrand. Organisers Reed Exhibitions Africa and ReedPOP have announced that, following the success of the inaugural Comic Con Africa, the event will...
Vehicle sales up 1,7% in line with forecasts
According to aggregate sales data from the National Automobile Association of South Africa, new vehicle sales were up 1,7% year-on-year with 51 866 units sold in October. Looking at year-to-date sales, the industry remains on par with the corresponding time frame in...
Google workers down tools
Google employees from offices around the world walked off the job yesterday (1 November) in protest against the way the company handled sexual misconduct in the workplace. At least 60% of offices worldwide were affected, with about 2 000 people walking out of the...
Pearson launches fast-tracked degrees in SA
The Pearson Institute of Higher Education (PIHE) has launched its newly-strutured fast-tracked Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) and Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) Programmes for 2019, offering students the possibility of finishing a degree in two years. Ebrahim...
Tech trends to look out for
Digital transformation is set to become a reality, and we can expect to see a spate of industry-wide disruption as innovative companies see long-term projects bear fruit. This is among the findings of Dimension Data’s Tech Trends 2019 report. Group chief technology...
NASA looks to tiny technology for big payoffs
NASA is advancing technology that could use large amounts of nanoscale materials to launch lighter rockets and spacecraft than ever before. The Super-lightweight Aerospace Composites (SAC) project seeks to scale up the manufacturing and use of high-strength carbon...
Recession, technology put pressure on jobs
Having recently slipped into a technical recession, the South African economy continues to experience dangerously low levels of economic growth, which does not bode well for national employment figures. Making matters worse is the technologically driven fourth...
Cisco prepares SMMEs for the digital economy
In a South African first, Cisco SA has launched a R10-million Incubation Hub to help develop SMMEs in the digital age and speed up their entry to market. The company says the launch is in keeping with the priorities of the National Development Plan in terms of job...
What is fileless malware?
Fileless malware has become a significant threat, and what makes this kind of malware particularly nasty is how difficult it is to detect. By Indi Siriniwasa, vice-president of Trend Micro SSA Because these attacks are so sneaky and hard to find, it makes the malware...
Eaton wins top accolade
Power management company Eaton Africa's operations manager Eugén Ranft won the "Distinguished Industry Award" at the inaugural Africa International Conference on Industrial Engineering and Operations Management. The award is presented to practitioners recognised by...
Nutanix extends Beam to enterprise private cloud
Nutanix has announced new updates to Beam which extend its cost visibility and optimisation capabilities into on-prem deployments. With these new updates, Nutanix customers can get full visibility and insight into the entirety of their infrastructure environment,...
Mustek opens new Western Cape offices
Mustek will begin operating from its new corporate office premises at Atterbury's Richmond Park development, the site of the biggest land restitution in the Western Cape. One of the largest property developments in Cape Town, Richmond Park's 300,000m2 of greenfield...
Liquid Telecom wins service provider award
Liquid Telecom has won the award for African Service Provider of the year at the 2018 MEF annual conference, which took place in Los Angeles this week. The award recognized Liquid Telecom's leadership in the development and delivery of global, regional, retail, and...
Kaspersky Lab moves to secure cryptocurrency exchanges
The role of cryptocurrencies in online financial transactions is growing rapidly - not only for investors, but also for cyber-criminals, who have netted nearly $10-million using fraudulent schemes in the last year. To safeguard the evolution from a constantly...
Establishing an engaged organisation
During these uncertain economic times with competitors lurking around every corner, no business can afford to lose momentum in the market. Unfortunately, disengaged employees can negatively impact the growth and long-term success of an organisation. Ian McAlister,...
Digitally preserving our cultural heritage
South African art galleries and museums hold a myriad of history, cultural heritage and even hidden treasures. And while the generations of today still have the opportunity to experience these treasures in the flesh, there may come a time where our fragile cultural...
Blue chips choose refurbished over new
South Africa's refurbished electronics market is flourishing as corporates change their business models. Business leaders are fast realising that there are ways to become more profitable by simply changing their attitudes and purchasing habits. Xperien CEO Wale Arewa...
Mastercard Foundation enables change-makers
The Mastercard Foundation has announced a new fund that will enable young change-makers to seed and kick-start promising social ventures and community projects, creating economic opportunities for themselves and others. Over the next two years, the Foundation will...
Industry News
