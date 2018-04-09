Spotlight on Labour Laws Amendment Bill
The Labour Laws Amendment Bill, first introduced to South Africa's parliament in November 2015, and has been passed by the National Assembly. If it passes the review process by the National Council of Provinces and authorised by the President, it will ensure that...read more
Call for data scientist sponsors
South Africa's first dedicated data science facility Explore Data Science Academy (EDSA) is appealing to corporate South Africa to sponsor 300 data science interns in 2019. The Cape Town-based academy was launched just over six months ago, with founder sponsor BCX...read more
Sound ethics requires ethical leadership
Ethics is a key issue for both the private and public sector, instilling confidence in its stakeholders including, staff, customers, investors as well as the public. By Thapelo Petje, executive director: group strategic sales at Jasco Group However, there are many...read more
Background screening uptake grows
Managed Integrity Evaluation (MIE) says uptake of background screening has experienced a steady overall growth of 6,77% over the past five years. This is according to the findings from the company's seventh annual Background Screening Index (BSI) report. The growth...read more
Is your African business’ payroll ready for GDPR?
The European Union (EU) is about to enforce the most important legislative update to the protection of personal information in our time. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into effect in May 2018. It's designed to protect the Personally Identifiable...read more
Closing the open source skills gap
South Africa is a skills-hungry country. In fact, according to Adzuna, the rarest skills are in the digital and technology sectors, where demand is far outstripping supply - and according to SUSE - that is exactly what the industry is seeing when it comes to open...read more
The impact of a growing remote workforce
Flexitime, home based jobs and remote workforces are a growing trend in South African businesses. While this type of flexibility is a selling point for employers and something that workers are actively seeking out, companies also need to consider how this can change...read more
In-house vocational training can plug skills gap
Great long-term potential lies in introducing skills development initiatives especially for small and medium sized enterprises (SME) in South Africa. This is according to Richard Rayne, CEO of iLearn, which helps companies optimise skills development by offering...read more
Old Mutual urges women to secure their future
Over the past year the global spotlight has been sharply focused on the harassment, abuse and exploitation of women, helping to empower women everywhere. With its theme #PressforProgress, International Women's Day on 8 March 2018 will continue to shine a light on the...read more
Solutions for unemployment, economic stability
With the South African Government renewing its commitment to ensure stability following a series of economic outlook downgrades by global ratings agencies - while a major shift in political leadership saw newly instated President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation...read more
Bridging SA’s talent divide with AI
South Africa is open to business and looking to reignite its struggling economy under the rule of newly-appointed President Cyril Ramaphosa. However, without urgent action on South Africa's growing skills deficit, all dreams of a booming economy with low unemployment...read more
Strategic HR and internal branding
An everyday reality for HR practitioners is that there are resources aplenty, but excellent talent is scarce. Sourcing, attracting and retaining the right talent is an ongoing challenge. The best-of-the-best know they're sought after, so the question is how to attract...read more