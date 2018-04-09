Top tips for SMME recruiting

by | April 9, 2018 | Human Resources & Payroll Trends, Technology Areas | 0 Comments

Small, medium and micro-sized enterprises (SMMEs) conducting their own recruitment may carry higher risk of bad hiring choices than larger firms using recruitment specialists, unless they set systems in place to reference and vet prospective candidates. This is...
Rising through digital transformation

by | April 4, 2018 | Human Resources & Payroll Trends, Technology Areas | 0 Comments

Despite the prominence of digital transformation in every facet of our lives, most organisations, including those that are considered "ahead of the game", say their leadership pipeline and existing leaders are not yet prepared to fully tackle the challenges of digital...
SAPA opts for limited voluntary deductions

by | March 28, 2018 | Human Resources & Payroll, Technology Areas | 0 Comments

In reviewing the South African Reserve Bank's (SARB) and the National Treasury's joint consultation paper for regulatory proposals on payroll deductions, Arlene Leggat, an executive of the South African Payroll Association (SAPA) has suggested that limiting voluntary...
Engineers need to start mining soft skills

by | March 23, 2018 | Human Resources & Payroll Trends, Technology Areas | 0 Comments

In order to remain competitive and to achieve growth, engineers at firms in South Africa's engineering, mining and manufacturing sectors need to recognise the role that emotional intelligence plays in business growth and career development. This is according to Fiona...
