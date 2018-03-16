The safe online shopping guide
Online retailers are gearing up for the biggest shopping day of the year. With more consumers doing their holiday shopping online, additional compute resources and warehouses bulging with inventory ensure that shoppers won’t experience any delays in finding what they...read more
TFG expands Collect In Store service
The Foschini Group (TFG) has rolled out its Collect In Store service for online shoppers across the country, taking the number of participating stores to 184, and now offers the service entirely free, with no qualifying amount required. Trialed in the Western Cape for...read more
Retailers’ systems need to handle the pressure
This year's shopping season 'officially' kicked off with a staggering 348 transactions per minute taking place on Black Friday (24 November), and 201 transactions per minute on Cyber Monday (27 November). And that's just the beginning - the December holiday period is...read more
Black Friday isn’t that great for retailers
Black Friday isn't yet as important to all sellers as you might expect. This is the message being relayed by the experts from Optiseller, which used this year's Black Friday as an opportunity to look at how some of the largest sellers on eBay UK performed on what is...read more
‘Tis the season for cybercrime
Consumers planning on purchasing their Christmas gifts online could be at risk of losing between $50 and $ 000 per incident. That's because it's the season when cyber criminals across the world are on the prowl to fill up their own Christmas 'stockings'. And, with the...read more
Shopping online is a big deal
Increasingly, South Africans are enjoying the convenience of shopping online. And at this time of year, when the jingly tunes and bright baubles joyfully adorn the tangible aisles of brick-and-mortar shops, e-commerce retailers are on high alert to strengthen their...read more
Optimise your credit card this Black Friday
The most anticipated shopping day of the year is fast approaching. Originally a US tradition, most stores -- online and off -- now offer huge savings and discounts on almost all products ranging from make-up and toiletries to big-ticket items like TVs and fridges....read more
What will Black Friday look like in future?
South Africans have well and truly jumped on the Black Friday bandwagon over the past few years, embracing the Americans' Thanksgiving shopping holiday to take advantage of pre-festive season deals. Whether big or small, online or mall, retailers across product...read more
Ignite relaunches SME e-commerce platform
Technology is the business leveller that enables South African small and medium businesses to become global organisations -- but not if internet and communication technology services are over-complicated or beyond the reach of entrepreneurs. To address what is...read more
How safe is online shopping?
Online retail is a huge business, with an increasing number of consumers across the world turning to the Internet to buy products and services. There are several reasons for this, but the obvious ones are convenience, affordability and range of choice that physical...read more
Jumia plans for biggest Black Friday
Jumia Nigeria has announced the dates and partners for its biggest sales event of the year - Jumia Black Friday 2017. This year's event is billed as the Jumia Black Friday Festival and will run for 31 days from 13 November to 13 December 2017 on www.Jumia.com.ng. It...read more
Jumia launches e-commerce bot
Jumia has introduced Nigeria's first e-commerce bot. Using Jumia Bot, shoppers can order food, find fashion or electronic items and book hotels and flights by simply having an online conversation with the bot. The bot, powered and hosted by Facebook Messenger, was...read more