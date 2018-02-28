CaseWare Africa automates IFRS9
With International Financial Reporting Standard (IFRS) 9, promulgated by the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB), now in effect, CaseWare Africa has taken the lead in simplifying and automating IFRS9 compliant reporting. According to Angela van Tonder,...read more
Bitcoin: let’s talk about tax …
Christopher Renwick, attorney at Tax Consulting SA, discusses some of the pressing issues surrounding the cryptocurrency. Although usually behind the global curve, South Africa seems to be keeping pace with the current bitcoin trend. This is positive, as we are living...read more
Better compliance management skills needed
In an increasingly regulated and complicated business environment, all companies and corporations need some level of compliance management to help them manage risk, operate within the law, and maintain a positive reputation. "Consequently, there is an increasing...read more
BDO UK extends Ideagen’s Pentana Audit
BDO UK, part of the international accountancy and business advisory firm, is to extend its use of Ideagen's internal auditing software to its South African member firm following its success in the UK. Pentana Audit will be rolled out across BDO South Africa's Risk...read more
Netshield debuts new online store
Netshield will expand its customer and reseller support by introducing its online store in South Africa. The store will enable customers to order Netshield products directly from the company online. According to Inus Dreckmeyr, CEO at Netshield South Africa, local...read more
Act before it’s too late
Data loss continues to make headlines around the globe with South Africa being the latest target as a database on millions of South Africans has appeared online. Xperien warns that says this could be the biggest breach of Protection of Personal Information (PoPI) Act...read more
Could the blockchain enforce PoPI?
The Protection of Personal Information (PoPI) Act is looming on our horizon. South African organisations are busily preparing for it despite there still being much debate about what the real impact will be and whether or not it will be truly effective. However, one...read more
PCI DSS may simplify PoPI compliance
South African businesses are busily preparing for the implementation of the Protection of Personal Information (PoPI) Act, undergoing audits and testing compliancy. This is a large task on its own, however many organisations are simultaneously busy with complying to...read more
Fresh new website from Pick ‘n Pay
Pick n Pay, the largest online grocery business in Africa, this week unveiled its new online shopping website. Designed to work alongside the recently relaunched mobile app, the website has been built to offer greater convenience, wider choice, more promotions and...read more
When ethics is allowed to slip by the wayside
Ragiema Thokan-Mahomed, legal, ethics and compliance executive at the South African Institute of Professional Accountants (SAIPA), explains why a loss of ethics risks a public backlash. The massive public opinion backlash experienced by politically implicated persons...read more
Digital reporting standards soon
CaseWare Africa, a division of Adapt IT, is well positioned to guide the South African market towards the move to the XBRL digital reporting standard, set to come into force in 2018. Not only has CaseWare been part of the XBRL SA working group for over a decade but...read more
Galix helps Dis-Chem pass PCI DSS audit
The Dis-Chem Group's 110 stores across South Africa do well over 6-million credit card transactions a month. Keeping that sensitive customer data safe is a priority for the group. With its second successful Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS)...read more