Steps to managing GDPR compliance

by | February 28, 2018 | Compliance Trends, Technology Areas | 0 Comments

South African businesses should care as much about the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) as they do about the Protection of Personal Information (POPI) Act. By Obed Lesejane, senior solutions manager: data management at SAS South Africa Even...
READ MORE

Xperien achieves global certification

by | February 22, 2018 | Compliance, Technology Areas | 0 Comments

To comply with international high quality standards and also to enhance its existing service offerings, Xperien has now achieved BSI accreditation. The certification confirms that Xperien operates a Quality Management System (QMS) that complies with requirements of...
READ MORE

SONA leans heavily on corporate governance

by | February 21, 2018 | Compliance Trends, Technology Areas | 0 Comments

In last week's State of the Nation Address (SONA), President Cyril Ramaphosa devoted considerable attention to the challenge of rooting out corruption in government. "This is the year in which we will turn the tide on corruption in our public institutions," he...
READ MORE

The new ISO 31000 keeps risk management simple

by | February 16, 2018 | Compliance, Technology Areas | 0 Comments

Damage to reputation or brand, cyber crime, political risk and terrorism are some of the risks that private and public organisations of all types and sizes around the world must face with increasing frequency. The latest version of ISO 31000 has just been unveiled to...
READ MORE

Act before it’s too late

by | Oct 26, 2017 | Compliance, Technology Areas | 0 Comments

Data loss continues to make headlines around the globe with South Africa being the latest target as a database on millions of South Africans has appeared online. Xperien warns that says this could be the biggest breach of Protection of Personal Information (PoPI) Act...

read more