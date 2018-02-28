Hitachi Vantara drives new channel proposition

Hitachi Vantara, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hitachi, has strengthened its channel proposition in sub-Saharan Africa through two key appointments.

Neo Nhantumbo will take on the role of channel manager: South Africa. With more than a decade of experience in IT, Nhantumbo has gained experience working both within the channel and as a reseller to the channel.

She began her career in 2006 at IBM, where she worked across various roles throughout the group, predominantly in the hardware division. During her final four years at IBM, Nhantumbo moved closer to the channel, focusing on the recruitment of open source ecosystems.

In 2015 she joined an open source reseller, selling a range of enterprise open source solutions.

In her new role at Hitachi Vantara, Nhantumbo is tasked with looking after both the company’s traditional channel and strategically recruiting new partners in line with Hitachi Vantara’s transformation to a data-driven organisation.

“A critical aspect of our transformation journey will be recruiting the right partners who understand and are aligned to the company’s overall strategy. My primary focus will be on recruiting these partners and enabling them,” she comments.

Newly appointed GSI manager for South Africa, Adrian Futcher, has also been brought on board to strengthen relationships with Hitachi Vantara’s business partners.

Futcher comes with close on 20 years of experience across various business functions and industries, and has a particular flare for sales.

Prior to joining Hitachi Vantara, Futcher worked with IBM for six years. He started there as a storage seller, later taking on a role looking after the company’s business partners, helping them to drive storage solutions. During this time he also ran the server business.

Futcher’s primary strength lies in relationship building and driving new business opportunities. “Hitachi has a formidable offering in IoT and analytics, and one of my goals is to take our partners on a successful IoT journey, driving exciting new solutions among our client base,” he says.

“We are very excited to announce these new appointments,” says Alexander Jenewein, GM and MD for sub-Saharan Africa. “As the strategic direction of the company shifts towards an end-to-end data management and IoT offering, we will place significant emphasis on the growth of a strong ecosystem. These appointments will play a critical role in helping to drive that focus.”