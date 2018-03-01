Fujitsu named as IT channel champion

Channel analyst firm Canalys has recognized Fujitsu’s SELECT Partner Program as a “Champion” in the IT channel in its latest EMEA Leadership Matrix.

This rating is achieved by obtaining the highest scores from partners across 10 areas of channel management, while demonstrating significant ongoing channel program momentum.

The Canalys Leadership Matrix was assembled based on feedback from over 2,700 EMEA channel partners over the course of 12 months, starting back in February last year. Vendors that are designated as “Champions” are those “that have placed the channel at the center of their corporate strategies, while consistently showing the highest level of commitment to their indirect partners”.

Dave Hazard, vice-president: channel and sales operations at Fujitsu in EMEIA, comments: “This accolade represents not just a recognition of the importance that we at Fujitsu place on relationships with our partners, but also the hard work from our SELECT partners in helping to bring the Fujitsu vision of a Human Centric Intelligent Society to life. Digitalization has revolutionized the demands placed on the IT channel, and we are immensely proud of the level of skills and responsiveness our partner ecosystem is achieving.

“We support our partners in embracing change, from gaining skills in new technologies to adapting to new business models and ways of selling. And we commit to remaining attentive to our partners’ changing needs and will continue to adapt our partner program to support them at every step of the way.”

Alastair Edwards, chief analyst at Canalys, says: “The Fujitsu Select Partner Program is going from strength to strength. The company has built long-term reseller and distributor relationships by providing a combination of appropriate products and effective support alongside significant opportunities for specialisation and growth. Fujitsu is a global technology leader and its SELECT Partner Program has proved successful in supporting its partners to develop high-value solutions, irrespective of their size.”

Fujitsu regularly updates and expands its SELECT Program to provide partners with additional capabilities designed to unlock new sales opportunities and revenue streams. For example, the SELECT Channel portfolio was recently expanded to include Fujitsu’s extensive security portfolio, enabling partners to address businesses’ growing security needs with biometrics, identity as a service (IDaaS) and cyber security protection.

In addition, there is a growing list of SELECT Expert specializations from mobility to virtualization, with extensive training that spans technical and pre-sales training to guidance on solutions-based sales provided for each technology.

The success of Fujitsu’s Channel partners is recognized every November at the SELECT Innovation awards, which celebrate the channel partners who are delivering exceptionally innovative projects and driving digital transformation using Fujitsu products, solutions, and services. Many of the partners have themselves undergone significant digital transformations, evolving from reselling products to delivering complex solutions for customers that leverage both the latest technologies and new relationships with international ecosystem partners.