Darren Roos appointed as CEO of IFS

Darren Roos has been hired as the CEO of IFS, effective 1 April 2018. It aligns with the retirement of Alastair Sorbie at the end of Q1 2018.

Roos was previously president of SAP’s Cloud ERP business and, prior to that, significantly grew Software AG’s international operations. Before moving to Software AG in Germany, he headed up the country’s South African operations, having previously served as sales director for the Johannesburg office.

Roos comments: “I am excited and privileged to lead IFS in this next chapter. IFS is an incredible business. The combination of its strong ERP heritage, leadership in EAM and FSM, and exemplary customer satisfaction gives it the perfect platform to play a dominant role in the enterprise software industry. I plan to bring my experience and skills specifically around scaling companies, building cloud businesses, and establishing high-performing teams to enable IFS to continue to flourish.

“I’m looking forward to meeting and engaging with the 3 500 women and men who have built this business and the 10 000 customers and partners who make it great,” he adds.

Per Franzen, partner at EQT (the owner of IFS), adds: “Darren’s experience, knowledge, and proven track record of building successful businesses in the markets where IFS operates make him a great choice as CEO.

“The appointment of Darren comes at a time when IFS has a real opportunity to generate further momentum in the sector and extend its leadership position. This is good news for customers, partners and of course employees.

“We thank Alastair for his commitment to the company and we are grateful to him for establishing IFS as the successful business it is today,” he adds. “We also look forward to continue working with Alastair as part of the EQT industrial network.”