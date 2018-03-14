Ericsson wins Safaricom NOC deal

Safaricom has awarded Ericsson and its partner Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) deployment of the next-generation network operation centre (NOC).

Safaricom’s transformation project is based on five pillars: views, process, people, infrastructure and tools.

It is expected to further support Safaricom in improving two key aspects that would significantly improve the network performance.

The project will allow Safaricom to further enhance the key objectives in improving management of layers of networks with better visibility, by strongly gaining operational competitive advantage through real-time and rich OSS insights, coupled with the ability to efficiently act on those insights.

The award is the second phase of the first of a kind multivendor OSS project completed by Ericsson in the sub-Saharan Africa region.

Safaricom has more than 29-million customers, covering over 95% of the Kenyan population with 2G, 3G and 4G coverage.

Farouk Gaffoor, head of network and service operations at Safaricom, says: “The Safaricom and Ericsson partnership for the first phase of our Next Generation NOC created great value for us and our customers. This award is a testimony to the value of transformative partnerships and demonstrates our belief that when we come together, great things happen for our customers.”

Jonathan Adams, head of Ericsson South and East Africa, says: “This award recognises one of the most successful initiatives from an operator and vendor that has significantly improved the performance or coverage of a network in Africa since the end of November 2016.”