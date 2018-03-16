RCL says no listeriosis in Rainbow polony factory

RCL Foods says no traces of the ST6 listeria strain has been found at its Rainbow polony plant in Wolwehoek.

“RCL Foods is pleased to state that our Wolwehoek polony plant in the Free State is clear of the ST6 listeria strain, which the Minister of Health has identified as being responsible for the outbreak of listeriosis,” the company said in a statement this morning.

“Tests conducted by an independent laboratory in France, which is considered to be a leading expert in this field, have shown that the plant is clear of the ST6 listeria strain.”

The statement adds that Rainbow polony products from the Wolwehoek plant were recalled as a precautionary measure and the plant has been temporarily closed.

It emphasises that the recall does not affect any other RCL Foods facilities or products, including fresh and frozen Rainbow chicken.

The company reiterates its support for national efforts to take the message about food safety and listeria to as wide an audience as possible.