Avaya adds team collaboration to UC

Avaya Holdings has added cloud-based team collaboration to the Avaya Equinox Experience, the company’s signature unified communications and collaboration user interface and cloud service.

The Avaya Equinox Experience leapfrogs other vendors’ offerings by delivering deep level of integration between unified communications and the tools needed for seamless, simple, highly productive team collaboration.

The Avaya Equinox Experience is a user interface for one-stop access to voice, video, chat communications channels, calendar, meetings and more. Its “mobile-first” Top of Mind screen provides at-a-glance visibility to everything that a user needs in realtime: schedule, contacts, messages, voice and video.

The new capabilities of Avaya Equinox Experience address the growing demand for easy-to-use, integrated, unified communication and team collaboration. According to Gartner, “by year-end 2022, 70% of teams will rely on workstream collaboration as the primary means of communicating, coordinating and sharing information between team members, displacing email.”

With the addition of team collaboration, Avaya Equinox users can create and enter team rooms organized by a variety of categories with members both inside and outside of the organization, essentially breaking down the boundaries of a company’s communications infrastructure. The enhanced Avaya Equinox Experience will provide and support persistent messaging, ad hoc and scheduled meetings, with audio and video conferencing, screen and file sharing and task assignment.

As an example, a sales team creating a proposal could use Avaya Equinox team collaboration and create rooms for customer presentation and demonstration planning, configuration and bill of materials, project pricing and discounts, contracts, installation planning and services. The sales team could invite both internal and external team members for an easy, persistent and trackable means of communicating, individual or group meetings, sharing presentations, spreadsheets, installation diagrams, and speeding decision-making.

An enterprise-grade solution, Avaya Equinox provides a higher level of security over consumer-grade messaging and applications. The cloud-based, team collaboration capabilities are available standalone and also easily integrate with on-premises deployments of Avaya Equinox supported by both Avaya Aura and Avaya IP Office, Avaya’s industry-leading communications platforms.

“The market is rife with applications claiming to enable employee productivity, but few deliver the level of integration that crosses communication channels and modes, context and contacts, workflow activities and infrastructure boundaries,” says Laurent Philonenko, senior vice-president and GM: solutions and technologies at Avaya. “That’s where the Avaya Equinox Experience stands out – and is why companies are coming back to Avaya for the communication and collaboration tools that get work done. Welcome to the Avaya Connected World – open, agile and secure.”