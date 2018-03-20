DDD’s @Heimeshoff aboard for DevConf 2018

German trainer, coach and software developer Marco Heimeshoff, of Germany’s Domain Driven Design (DDD) community renown, is set to be the keynote speaker at this year’s South African DevConf.

Heimeshoff co-organises Germany’s first DDD conference (kanDDDinsky.com), founded the German DDD community in 2013 and is an active member of the German software craftsmanship movement.

He will kick off this year’s South African developer’s conference with a talk on why software development is not about software at all.

While the keynote speaker initially confirmed for DevConf, international software expert David Hussman, has had to withdraw due to ill health, Heimeshoff’s keynote also promises to challenge conventional thinking about development.

DevConf 2018, set to deliver another full day of thought leadership and innovation, will also cover talks ranging from kubernetes, monorepos and Pi, through to blockchain, bots, AI and cognitive learning.

DevConf 2018, South Africa’s premier developers’ conference, will see over 850 developers participating at the events in Cape Town and Johannesburg in March this year. The event is presented in partnership with sponsors BBD, EOH, DVT, Microsoft, Chillisoft, Derivco, AWS, Offerzen, Quest, Red Hat, AllanGray, Redgate, in partnership with blue turtle, Micro Focus, MMI Holdings, WiseTech Global, and Obsidian.

DevConf Johannesburg will be held at the Birchwood Hotel & OR Tambo Conference Centre on 27 March 2018, and DevConf Cape Town will be held at The River Club on 29 March 2018. For more information go to http://www.devconf.co.za/ or follow @devconfza