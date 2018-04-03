Intel debuts Core i9 for mobile

Intel has unveiled the first Intel Core i9 processor for laptops as part of the new lineup of high-performance mobile products.

The 8th Gen Intel Core i9 processor is the highest-performance laptop processor Intel has built, and is designed to deliver gaming and content creation.

Building on the arrival of the new Intel Core i9 processor for mobile, Intel also announced a new Intel Core platform extension that brings together the benefits of 8th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Optane memory, rounded out its family of high-performance desktop CPUs and chipsets that deliver modern standby and ambient computing capabilities, and shared new details on the 8th Gen Intel Core vPro platform.

The new 8th Gen Intel Core i9, i7 and i5 processors for laptops are based on the Coffee Lake platform and leverage the 14nm++ process technology enabling them to deliver up to 41% more frames per second in gameplay or edit 4K video up to 59% faster than the previous generation with same discrete graphics.

At the top of the stack, the 8th Gen Intel Core i9-8950HK processor is optimised to push the limits of performance.

It is the first mobile Intel processor with six cores and 12 threads. It comes fully unlocked and features the new Intel Thermal Velocity Boost (TVB), which opportunistically and automatically increases clock frequency up to 200 MHz if the processor temperature is low enough and turbo power budget is available. This translates to a turbo frequency of up to 4,8GHz.

As the PC gaming industry rapidly grows, Intel has seen increasing demand for incredibly fast laptops that can provide desktop-like performance for an immersive and responsive experience, including the ability to stream and record without compromising gameplay while still enabling portability.

But, performance goes beyond gaming. Thanks to the rapid pace of technology innovation, the industry has broadened the access to all types of content and how people create it. It has radically redefined what creativity means, and as content has become richer and more immersive, the level of performance needed to both consume and create that content has also increased. The 8th Gen Intel Core processor family provides a powerful mobile platform for creators.

In addition, the new highest-performance 8th Gen Intel Core mobile processors’ single- and multi-threaded performance allows users to enjoy the smoothest and highest-quality mobile VR and new Windows* Mixed Reality Ultra experiences.

The highest-performance 8th Gen Intel Core mobile processor family also adds a new Intel 300 Series Chipset, which adds integrated Gigabit Wi-Fi for a blazing-fast connection that is capable of being up to twice as fast as standard 2×2 802.11AC 80 MHz (867 Mbps).

Intel Optane memory is a smart and adaptable system accelerator for desktop and mobile platforms, increasing the performance and responsiveness of SATA-based storage technology without compromising storage capacity. It is now available across both 8th Gen Intel Core mobile and desktop platforms.

Intel has also released a new Data Drive Acceleration feature that delivers a boost to a large secondary HDD data drive, providing up to 4.7 times the game loading and 1.7 times faster media loading.