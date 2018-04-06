New channel chief for VMware

Vmware has announced the appointment of Jenni Flinders as vice-president: worldwide channels.

In this role, Flinders will serve as VMware’s worldwide channel chief and be responsible for developing and executing overall VMware channel strategy and programs for VMware’s global ecosystem of solution providers, distributors, OEMs and telecommunications partners.

Flinders will report to Brandon Sweeney, senior vice-president” worldwide commercial and channel sales at VMware.

“Jenni has a long and distinguished track record of driving innovation with a diverse set of partners in the IT industry, and we are thrilled to have her as VMware’s new global channel chief,” says Sweeney.

“I’m excited to have Jenni work closely with our world-class partner ecosystem to empower our customers to accelerate their digital transformations and integrate public clouds to scale and extend their businesses.”

Flinders was most recently CEO of Daarlandt Partners, a consulting practice where she focused on advising clients on channel strategy. Previously, she spent 15 years at Microsoft in several channel, sales and marketing executive roles across multiple geographies and customer segments. Flinders also serves as a board member for the Boys & Girls Club of Bellevue, Washington and the Tateuchi Center.

“I’m honored to serve as VMware’s new worldwide channel chief, and can’t wait to team with our renowned and robust partner ecosystem,” Fliners says. “Our partners are key to helping customers realize the value of VMware solutions including our compute, cloud, mobility, networking and security offerings. They are a critical source of valued expertise to customers around the world.”