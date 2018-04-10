Fujitsu debuts new 2-in-1

Fujitsu has extended its range of ultramobile 2-in-1 devices with the addition of the Fujitsu Tablet Stylistic V727.

Powerful but completely silent in operation thanks to a fanless design, the Stylistic V727 is a slimline business tablet that combines elegance with enough battery power for a full working day – all in a small 780 gram package.

In tablet mode, the device is ideal for content consumption, with a detachable 12.3-inch display protected by a magnesium case.

The super-bright, high-luminous intensity, WUXGA+, anti-glare screen can be used in all conditions, including direct sunlight, with automatic backlight adjustment to provide maximum display clarity and precision in any lighting condition.

By attaching the magnetic, back-lit keyboard, the Stylistic V727 converts into a notebook. It also features both WiFi and built-in 4G/UMTS connectivity.

The fanless design ensures the device is entirely noiseless in operation. This also leads to a longer battery life, of up to 10 hours per battery. Batteries can also be exchanged, making the Stylistic V727 ideal for traveling light – without a charger.

A pair of cameras means the device can be used for HD video conferencing, with a 5MP front camera and 8MP rear camera.

It can also be used as a notepad, with users taking notes directly on the screen, via a Wacom AES pen with variable pressure levels.