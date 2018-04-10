SkyGroup Communications is I3-Technologies’ SA distributor

i3-Technologies has appointed SkyGroup Communications as its distributor for the South African region.The agreement covers the distribution of the company’s full range of collaboration technologies and solutions.

i3-Technologies is a global company, headquartered in Belgium, that offers interactive solutions to learning and meeting environments. The company offers customers a combination of interactive, touch displays and collaborative software, that makes a new level of multi-way, realtime collaboration possible.

“We are extremely excited to be working with the team at SkyGroup. They have great experience in bringing video conferencing, AV integration and cloud-based communication solutions to market,” says Shane Swinton, regional manager: UK and sub-Saharan Africa at i3-Technologies.

“We believe that based on their knowledge and experience, they are the perfect partner to bring i3-Technologies collaboration solutions into the South African market. Furthermore, through our collective partnership, I see great opportunity for both our companies to develop and grow the market, with particular reference to two core markets we will initially focus on, including the corporate and higher education sectors.”

The company’s portfolio includes: Inspiration, Interactivity, Integration, i3Board, i3Touch, i3Lighthouse, I3Momentum, i3Hawm, i3Floorstand, i3Projector, i3Computer, i3Huddle, i3Snap, i3Sync, iMo-Learn, and i3LearnHub. All of which make up a robust portfolio of collaboration solutions that are designed to assist organisations meet their productivity goals through interactive screens, presentation tools, conferencing, huddle room devices, projectors, intuitive software solutions and more.

“Locally companies continue to seek out technologies and solutions that will improve their ability to better collaborate with internal and external teams, across geographies and over multiple devices,” says Marius van Wyk, technical and operations director at SkyGroup Communications. “i3-Technologies’ solutions tick all of these boxes and more. Not only do their products function well on a standalone basis, but also compliment myriad collaboration solutions available today, enabling our resellers to build and develop collaboration bundles that speak to the specific needs of their customers.

“We are looking forward to developing a market for i3-Technologies within South Africa and believe the superior quality of their technologies will prove to be a valuable accompaniment to our portfolio,” he adds.