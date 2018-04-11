Fujitsu brings co-creation closer to customers

Fujitsu has announced the global expansion of its Co-creating Program with a worldwide network of Digital Transformation Centers (DTCs).

The first DTC outside Japan has opened in Munich, with additional centers in New York and London to open later this year.

With the aim of enabling customers to speed up innovation, generate new business and enhance customer value in a digital world, the proven Fujitsu Co-creating Program gives customers access to the Fujitsu Human Centric Experience Design (HXD) methodology – Fujitsu’s Design Thinking approach that accelerates the design process.

The HXD methodology is focused on the design of technology-related solutions that support the digital transformation of organisations and deliver value to the user.

Co-creation workshops apply the HXD methodology, powered by a set of more than 800 digital inspiration cards which summarise ideas generated through co-creating with customers. These help Fujitsu’s customers better understand their business challenges within the context of their overall strategy while also taking a step back to look at the issue through a different lens.

Duncan Tait, CEO, senior executive vice-president and head of Americas and EMEIA at Fujitsu, says: “Digital transformation is affecting all sectors. With our Co-creating Program, we are helping organizations identify opportunities to be a disruptor rather than be disrupted.

“The goal of running a co-creation workshop is to set the blueprint for a proof of concept. Customers can benefit from our HXD methodology to solve a wide range of challenges, such as how to get closer to their customers or how to empower their employees to work more efficiently.

“Our aim is to embrace diverse perspectives, globally, across industries, and, by including partners from our ecosystem, to shape a successful digital future with and for our customers.”