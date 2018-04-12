Altron appoints MD for rest of Africa

Allied Electronics (Altron) has appointed Ike Dube as its new MD for Altron Rest of Africa.

Dube will report directly to Andrew Holden, Altron’s group chief operations officer, and will be responsible for driving Altron’s growth into the rest of Africa.

Currently the company has presence in 22 African countries.

Commenting on the appointment, Holden says: “With his wealth of leadership and business risk management experience, Dube will lead our One Altron strategy, giving our existing customers and prospects in the rest of Africa exposure to our entire range of technology products, services and solutions, which amongst others include systems integration, telematics, broadband infrastructure installations, vehicle tracking, and medical practice management systems.”

The Altron Group has placed a sharp focus on the rest of Africa as part of its strategy to increase revenue flow from outside the South African market. Despite the uniqueness of each of the African countries in terms of regulations, economic stability and the political landscape, Altron has succeeded in entrenching its presence and running a profitable business.

“We have clear plans to scale up with consistent execution and customer experience from one market to the other despite their uniqueness,” Holden says. “Furthermore, our partnerships with leading international vendors such as Xerox for printing and managed print solutions, and Microsoft for cloud solutions will give us an advantage so we can partner with our customers in their digital transformation journey.”

Dube comments: “I am delighted to take on this fresh challenge. I believe Altron has the people, technology, and breadth of relevant products and services to take advantage of the opportunities that Africa offers.”

Dube, who joins from MTN South Africa where he was the head of business risk management, is a chartered accountant (CA), certified in risk management assurance (CRMA), a certified ethics officer (EO), and holds a Masters in International and South African Tax. He has previously worked at EY, SARS and Standard Bank and has experience in working in Africa.