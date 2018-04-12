Lindiwe Mthimunye-Bakoro joins Cell C board

Cell C has announced the appointment of Lindiwe Mthimunye-Bakoro as independent non-executive director to the board.

“It is a pleasure to welcome Ms Mthimunye to the Cell C Board, with her wealth of board and leadership experience across industries, I know she will bring a fresh and objective perspective to the table,” says Cell C chairman Kuben Pillay.

Mthimunye is a chartered accountant, having received her degree from the University of Cape Town and completed her articles at KPMG. Following that she pursued an investment banking career with Rand Merchant Bank.

Her current directorships include: Pioneer Foods Group Limited; Torre Industries Limited; Metrofile Limited; Liquid Capital; Open Society Foundation, SA; and the Gauteng Partnership Fund, which she chairs.

Her past experience includes directorships on the Board of Woolworths, Group Five and Imperial Bank, among others.

“Ms Mthimunye’s experience in a wide range of complex sectors will undoubtedly be beneficial to Cell C. On behalf of all of Cell C and its leadership, I would like to extend a warm welcome to Ms Mthimunye. We are all looking forward to working with her,” says Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos.

Mthimunye’s previous executive experience includes the chief financial officer of PetroSA, chief operating officer of Bakoro Capital Partners and MD of Palau Structured Solutions.

“Telecommunications is such a dynamic industry, and I am excited to put my skills to work in this space,” says Mthimunye.