Ozone delivers new GFI Unlimited to SA market

Ozone Information Technology Solutions is the local distributor of GFI Software’s new GFI Unlimited solution.

The company describes it as a game-changing subscription model that provides small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) with access to all the network security and communications software they need to power their business and all at one flat subscription rate.

The approach helps GFI channel partners become irreplaceable technology allies to their customers while growing their own businesses with a consistent and predictable revenue stream.

“Tight budgets, complex vendor landscapes and fierce market competition put the SMB under intense pressure,” says Henk Oliver, MD of Ozone Information Technology Solutions. “They need technology to run their businesses more effectively. This is where GFI Unlimited comes in – it is an extensive catalogue of software products that are readily available for a flat fee.”

GFI Unlimited’s single, low-cost subscription unlocks access to the entire GFI Unlimited software portfolio. Today, this includes more than a dozen full-featured, powerful network security and communications solutions, proven by thousands of users all over the world – with more products being added all the time.

“SMBs are faced with an ever-growing list of challenges in today’s environment, from staying on top of security threats and compliance requirements like GDPR to meeting their ever-changing communication needs,” said Johannes Kamleitner, senior vice president and chief revenue officer at GFI Software. “With GFI Unlimited, our trusted partners can help SMBs rapidly expand and simplify their IT to better thrive in the ever-changing IT landscape while also growing successful businesses of their own.”

GFI Unlimited is available now through Ozone Information Technology Solutions and currently includes: GFI OneGuard, GFI OneConnect, GFI LanGuard, GFI WebMonitor, GFI Archiver, GFI MailEssentials, GFI FaxMaker, GFI EndPointSecurity, GFI EventsManager, Kerio Connect, Kerio Control and Kerio Operator. Pricing starts at R290 (exchange rate dependent) per user for a one-year subscription, including technical support for all products.