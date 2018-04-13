Mzimba to lead Vodacom Business

William Mzimba has been appointed chief officer for Vodacom Business with effect from 1 May 2018.

He will be responsible for Vodacom’s enterprise units in Africa and will lead a strong team tasked with driving digital transformation in targeted industries and markets.

Mzimba joins Vodacom from Accenture where he held the position of chief executive and chairman of Accenture in Africa since 2006. During this tenure, he oversaw the growth and strategy of Accenture in Africa, advised clients on their business strategies and helped transform their businesses through technology platforms.

More recently he also served as Accenture’s financial services industry lead, responsible for banking and insurance business.

Over the course of his career, Mzimba has obtained experience in various industries including government, utilities, manufacturing, IT and telecommunications.

Vodacom Group Chief Executive Officer Shameel Joosub comment: “We are delighted to welcome William to the group as chief officer of Vodacom Business. William is recognised as one of the continent’s distinguished business and thought leaders. He brings to Vodacom a range of industry experience that will be beneficial to the Group and its clients.”

Mzimba fills the role vacated by Vuyani Jarana in October last year. He will report directly to Joosub and will serve on both the group executive committee and the board of Vodacom SA.

Mzimba holds an MBA, BA (Honours) in Business Studies, Management Advancement Programme (MAP) and Diploma in Datametrics and has a proven track record in leveraging technology as a business enabler to drive results, as well as implementing successful strategies in growing businesses.

Mzimba says: “I join Vodacom at a particularly exciting time for the group as it is focused on delivering exponential change through technology for customers and clients and will be a significant player in ensuring that the continent participates fully in the fourth industrial revolution.

“Vodacom Business has established itself as a leading pan-African unit and I look forward to being part of the journey that will see the development and delivery of compelling digital propositions to clients.”