Datacentrix receives Oliver Top Empowerment accolade

Datacentrix was acknowledged at the recent 17th Annual Oliver Top Empowerment Awards, receiving a highly commended certificate of excellence within the Top Empowered ICT Award category.

The company also qualified as an award finalist for two additional categories: the Top Empowered Company: Skills Development Award; and the Top Empowered Company: Business of the Year Award.

The Oliver Top Empowerment Awards recognise leaders in broad-based black economic empowerment (B-BBEE). It is endorsed at the highest levels of corporate and governmental South Africa.

The title of Top Empowered ICT company is awarded to an organisation that has used technology-based innovation to improve productivity, price, quality, effectiveness and efficiencies, ultimately enhancing the competitiveness of the South African economy. ‘Innovation’ may refer to either an internal system deployed, or a solution provided by the company that helps to advance the industry at large.

Ahmed Mahomed, Datacentrix CEO, comments: “Datacentrix has been committed to socio-economic transformation for over two decades, when corporate empowerment requirements were in their infancy, reaching a Level One B-BBEE status last year at 52,13%black-owned with 135% procurement recognition.

“As a South African company, Datacentrix is a strong supporter of its surrounding communities, with an emphasis on developing skills and helping to transform people’s lives. As part of our commitment to ongoing transformation, we will continue to foster an environment that will deliver substantially on empowerment objectives including skills, socio-economic and enterprise development.

“This recognition of excellence from the Oliver Top Empowerment Awards panel of esteemed judges is high praise indeed for us, and we feel that this achievement places Datacentrix at the forefront of national empowerment,” Mahomed adds. “Congratulations to Multichoice on its triumph; there is no doubt that the organisation is a most deserving winner.”